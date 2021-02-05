BOSSIER CITY, La. - The shooting death of an armed man by Bossier City police was justified. That's according to Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.
KTBS 3 Investigates obtained documents from Louisiana State Police and the Bossier City Police Department surrounding the death of Jonathan Jefferson. The KTBS 3 Investigative team looked at police body cam footage of the shooting and sifted through statements from investigators and witnesses to see what exactly happened on Aug. 8 outside of Jonathan Jefferson's home.
According to the Louisiana State Police investigative report, the shooting happened at 8:08 p.m. as Bossier City Police Officers Sgt. Charlie Bridges and Sgt. Eric Sproles responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of Plaza Circle.
When they arrived, they encountered 34-year-old Jonathan Jefferson. Bridges' body cam shows the moment he arrived on scene. You can see and hear Bridges open his vehicle door and step out.
Through the camera lens, you can see Jefferson holding a knife before running towards Bridges. The officer said, "Put that knife down. Drop that knife! Drop it, drop the knife."
Right after, multiple gunshots rang out.
The state police investigative report revealed that there were 14 spent shell 9mm casings recovered from the scene. According to the report, Sproles appeared to have fired seven rounds. Sgt. Bridges appeared to have fired six.
Autopsy results revealed that Jefferson was struck by six bullets. He was grazed by one.
According to the state police synopsis, Jefferson's step-father called police "in reference to him acting erratic and being armed with a knife." The document also states "Jefferson had a knife and tried to stab his mother earlier."
Documents show Jonathan Jefferson's mother, Bessie Dew, told Bossier City police that "following their encounter, Jefferson went outside. As a blue truck was driving down the street Jefferson ran and stabbed the truck."
Bridges and Sproles arrived moments later. From the bodycam angle, Jefferson appeared to be holding a knife when he ran towards Bridges. A BCPD evidence photo shows a second knife in Jefferson's pocket.
Body cam video captured his sister distraught as she arrived on scene.
"I saw the whole thing. He did run towards them. He did. He did. Then he ran towards the, I saw the whole the thing but it just, ya'll been here multiple times. They know he's schizophrenic, bipolar," his sister explained.
Investigators wanted to know Jonathan Jefferson's mental health history. They obtained his medical records in September from Ochsner LSU Health. The records reveal:
- On July 20, 2012, Jefferson was admitted after he "brought in by his mother ... for violent behavior."
- He was admitted seven more times for similar reasons.
- On March 10, 2016, he was admitted for "aggressive and bizarre behavior, grabbed a hammer and scissors and wanted to harm family members."
On Dec. 18, after reviewing police documents and video questioning investigators law enforcement and witnesses, Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin determined that the officers' deadly shooting was justified.
In a letter to BCPD Police Chief Shane Mcwilliams and State Police Sgt. Edwin Knowles and Trooper G. Monroe, Marvin stated, "The circumstances confronting these officers were such that a reasonable belief existed that one or both were in imminent danger of losing life or suffering great bodily harm, and the discharge of firearms was necessary for the prevention of a potentially lethal threat."
KTBS interviewed Jonathan Jefferson's mother outside of her home on Aug. 11, three days after he was killed.
"It took a big part of my heart. It really did," said Dew.
Jefferson's older brother, Eric Jefferson, wants more police training with mental health patients.
"You know if you coming into a house and there is a mental health patient there, you need more training because when a person is in a manic episode, when they are bipolar and schizophrenic like that, when they are inside that episode, everything, the world looks totally different from them."
Autopsy results also found the drugs amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana in Jonathan Jefferson's system.
Sproles and Bridges were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both officers were cleared to return to duty on Dec. 22, a BCPD spokeswoman told KTBS.