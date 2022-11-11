BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech.
His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying.
"A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some strength to act and that keeps mine and my daughter and my son-in-law's minds busy that we're on a mission to spread awareness in honor of Levi," said Sandy Templeton, Levi's grandmother.
Business owners answered her call to action to stand up against bullying with a billboard. They don't want what happened to Levi to happen to anyone else.
"I hurt for every child being bullied and not being helped," said Sandi Snyder, co-owner of Snyder Floor Covering.
Snyder called Lamar Advertising and together they designed a billboard.
"The first thing she said to me was I want Levi's voice to be heard," said Lamar Advertising account executive Aura Kenyan.
The billboard states, "Levi's Army says Be Kind and Be Kool. Be a Buddy not a Bully."
Word of the billboards is spreading while the 14-year-old's memory is being kept alive.
The billboards start going up Dec. 5. To sponsor a billboard, call the Lamar Advertising office in Shreveport.
Here's a list of those participating so far:
- Snyder Floor Covering
- Precision Collision, LLC
- Benton Family Dental
- Iron Oak Services
- Freedom Oilfield
- Levi's parents, grandparents, family and friends
- Lamar Advertising