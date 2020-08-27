Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX AND THE FOUR STATE REGION **LAURA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT HEADS TOWARD SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE HURRICANE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BIENVILLE, CLAIBORNE, JACKSON, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, WEBSTER, AND WINN * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, BOWIE, CADDO, CALDWELL, CASS, CLAIBORNE, COLUMBIA, DE SOTO, GRANT, HARRISON, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LAFAYETTE, LINCOLN, LITTLE RIVER, MARION, MILLER, NATCHITOCHES, NEVADA, OUACHITA, PANOLA, RED RIVER, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SEVIER, SHELBY, UNION, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 70 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF SHREVEPORT LA - 32.9N 92.8W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 10 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ LAURA IS NOW A TROPICAL STORM AND WILL BE MOVING NORTH INTO SOUTHERN ARKANSAS OVER THE NEXT HOUR OR TWO. LAURA WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY WEAKEN THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON, BUT WILL STILL BRING GUSTY WINDS TO MUCH OF THE REGION FOR SEVERAL MORE HOURS. LAURA WILL BE FOCUSING A MAJORITY OF THE LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE TWENTY CORRIDOR UNTIL THE SYSTEM'S DEPARTURE BY EARLY THIS EVENING. BECAUSE LAURA TRACKED A LITTLE FARTHER EAST THAN ANTICIPATED, MOST OF THE TORNADO THREAT IS NOW LIMITED TO THE ARKLAMISS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTH AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA, AND FAR EASTERN PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - ROOF DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO DAMAGE. - MANY LARGE TREES UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL ACCESS ROUTES COULD BE IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. SOME POTENTIAL LOWER END IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE FOUR STATE REGION. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTH LOUISIANA, AND EXTREME NORTHEAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME FLOODED WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. - MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARKLAMISS. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE FOUR STATE REGION, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NO EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS. ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION, ALTHOUGH BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS ABOUT TRYING TO MOVE TO A DIFFERENT LOCATION IF THE WEATHER HAS ALREADY GREATLY DETERIORATED AT YOUR LOCATION. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. DURING THE PEAK OF THE STORM BE READY TO MOVE QUICKLY. KEEP YOUR SHOES ON AND RAIN GEAR HANDY. BOOTS AND ATHLETIC SHOES OFFER THE BEST FOOT PROTECTION IF YOU BECOME UNEXPECTEDLY EXPOSED TO THE WEATHER. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN. IF YOU ARE IN A LOCATION PRONE TO FLOODING, BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO NEARBY HIGHER GROUND QUICKLY. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 5 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.