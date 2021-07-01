SHREVEPORT, La. -- Criminal charges against one or more Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are not appropriate, the Caddo Parish grand jury concluded Wednesday after reviewing how a dying inmate was treated at the parish jail earlier this year.
The grand jury decided not to file criminal charges in the death of Caddo Correctional Center inmate Casey Simpson, who died of medical problems, but after inspecting the jail it released a report saying certain protocols related to medical care there were not in place.
Caddo Correctional Center inmate Casey Simpson, 31, died March 16 after he was found with no apparent pulse and not breathing in his cell at CCC. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later that afternoon.
The Caddo coroner said an autopsy concluded Simpson died of diabetes-related causes after organs shut down. Authorities said Simpson had repeatedly failed to take prescribed medications while at the jail, had complained of feeling bad for four days before his death, and had been evaluated at jail medical facilities twice in the days before he died. Authorities also investigated whether medical reports showing treatment the inmate received were accurate.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, through a spokeswoman, would not say whether any jail personnel have been disciplined.
Prator’s office said earlier that deputies conducted an initial- and a follow-up investigation after talking with Thoma about his investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Simpson’s family criticized the quality of health care at CCC, saying it was obvious Simpson needed to be taken to the hospital.
“My son suffered a horrible death I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” Simpson’s mother, Laura Sabbath, said before the case went to the grand jury. “The truth needs to come out about what happened to Casey Simpson.”
The Sheriff’s Office said Simpson had refused to take his prescription medications on 102 occasions since he was booked into CCC last July. They would not release any other details about Simpson’s medical condition, citing federal privacy laws.
"Ironically, in our quest to follow the law and protect the privacy of Mr. Simpson, the Sheriff's Office is left unprotected from unfounded claims of inaction," Prator said in a statement after Simpson’s death. "But we are very sorry for the Simpson family's loss and we offer our most sincere condolences."
Simpson, who was serving a one-year sentence for evidence tampering in Caddo Parish, was also being held as a fugitive from Collin County, Texas, at the time of his death.