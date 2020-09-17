SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four Shreveport police officers have been indicted on charges their actions caused the death of Tommie McGlothen, a mentally disturbed man who collapsed and died after a chaotic struggle with officers trying to arrest him for a burglary attempt.
The Caddo Parish grand jury on Friday charged Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Matthew Ross, 27, James LeClare, 27, all of Shreveport, and D’Marea Johnson, 25, of Bossier City, with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.
McGlothen, 44, died in April after fighting with police officers who had arrived to investigate an attempted car burglary on Eileen Lane near the west shore of Cross Lake. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, fought officers and spit at one of them. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
After McGlothen was subdued and put head-down in the back of a patrol vehicle, Fire Department paramedics who had been called to check the condition of one of the officers also checked McGlothen before leaving. McGlothen was later found unresponsive and the Fire Department then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, whose office presented the case to the grand jury, said McGlothen’s death was preventable. Police knew they were dealing with a mentally ill man who needed medical treatment that day, Stewart said, and the officers used excessive force and put McGlothen on his head in the back of the patrol vehicle, making it difficult for him to breathe.
“The SPD officers’ violations of use-of-force policy and protective-custody policy demonstrated a reckless disregard for a known risk of harm to McGlothen,” Stewart said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The indicted officers, all of whom testified before the grand jury, were allowed to surrender at Caddo Correctional Center, where they could make bond. They are expected to vigorously contest the charges.
Johnson’s attorney, Eron Brainard, in a comment before the indictments were returned, said the officers’ actions were reasonable given the circumstances they were dealing with in trying to subdue McGlothen. Brainard deferred comment on Friday.
This was the second group of Shreveport police officers to be indicted this summer for using excessive force. In June, eight officers were indicted on malfeasance charges alleging they violated their duties as law-enforcement officers when they used excessive force against two men at the conclusion of a traffic chase. Those men were not seriously injured. Six of the eight officers have pleaded not guilty and two others are awaiting arraignment.
The grand jury that returned indictments in the McGlothen case concluded last month that law officers were justified in three unrelated officer-involved shootings, two of which were fatal. The grand jury said no charges should be filed against three state troopers, two Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies and one Shreveport police officer. Two shootings, involving the deputies and state troopers, resulted in men being killed; the shooting involving the city police officer resulted in a murder suspect being wounded.
Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said McGlothen “was not a candidate for incarceration given his medical status,” Stewart added. “McGlothen’s extended 48-minute, largely unsupervised detention in the back of a police cruiser without medical treatment, as well as the use of excessive force in detaining him, were substantial factors in his death in a process known as excited delirium.”
Stewart said a forensic pathologist from outside Caddo Parish was brought in to review the McGlothen case. That pathologist confirmed Thoma’s conclusion that death was caused by “excited delirium” but said the combination of physical force used by police and a delay in getting medical attention for McGlothen caused his death, Stewart said.
“Additionally, a nationally known expert in police practices and police use of force with experience involving ‘in-custody’ deaths related to excited delirium noted the officers mishandled Mr. McGlothen from the first encounter forward," Stewart said.
The McGlothen family’s attorney held a brief news conference after Friday’s indictments were returned.
"We are just one small step toward justice but we are ready, willing and able to commit to the long-term fight,” James Carter of New Orleans said outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Police Chief Ben Raymond declined comment on the indictments.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released the following statement: “We have cooperated with the District Attorney’s Office throughout the McGlothen investigation. Now that the Grand Jury’s decision is out, we will allow the legal process to run its proper course. We have adopted additional policies related to excessive use of force to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future. The McGlothen family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”