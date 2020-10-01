SHREVEPORT, La. – Dozens of people have been arrested in recent days in a federally-led joint investigation focused on drugs, weapons and other crimes.
Sources familiar with the investigation tell 3-Investigates about two dozen people have been arrested and another dozen or so indicted on federal charges. The defendants are in jail but the indictments remain sealed.
Some of those behind bars are believed to be involved in recent shootings and homicides. They are described by law enforcement sources as “key players.”
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman Debbie Webber confirmed a “joint takedown” operation was held this week in collaboration with other federal, state and local agencies. Since the investigation is ongoing, Webber said she couldn’t provide more details.
State police Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy said the troop’s Bureau of Investigations is assisting. The Caddo and Bossier sheriff’s offices and Shreveport police also are involved.
Catching the public’s eye this week were numerous high-end cars and trucks parked in front of the Troop G headquarters. KTBS is told the vehicles were part of the seizures of property that took place in connection with the arrests and raids.
The investigation included wiretaps, sources said, that led officers to homes and even storage facilities in search of drugs, cash and guns. Large quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and power cocaine are now in the hands of law enforcement.
Additional information about the investigation is expected to be provided in an upcoming news conference. A date has not yet been announced.
-----
This is a developing story and KTBS will provide updates are they become available.