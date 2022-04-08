SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dr. Anil Nanda, the renowned neurosurgeon who left LSU Health Shreveport three years ago amid questions about billing practices for surgical work, on Friday was removed as head of the Departments of Neurosurgery at the two medical schools of Rutgers University in New Jersey.
The removal followed allegations of “ghost surgeries.”
Nanda had been on paid administrative leave since November. A letter to the board of regents for one of the hospitals where Nanda worked said there were claims he was not “fully present” in the operating room during portions of procedures he had scheduled. Those allegations of “ghost surgeries” are similar to ones made against Nanda when he worked in Shreveport.
In a statement on Friday, Rutgers said the dean of the medical school made the decision to remove Nanda, saying he had lost confidence in Nanda’s ability to serve in his administrative roles..
Nanda will remain on paid administrative leave as a faculty member until an outside law firm completes its investigation into the allegations, Rutgers said.
Nanda’s attorneys said they will fight to defend Nanda’s reputation, calling Rutgers’ actions unjustified and “ham fisted.”
“Dr. Nanda has fully cooperated with all inquiries and has discredited the scurrilous and baseless allegations leveled against him,” attorneys Michael Critchley and Amy Luria said in a statement to the Newark Star-Ledger. “Today’s actions, in violation of clear public policy, are yet another act of retaliation taken by those who are and have been trying to silence Dr. Nanda.”
Nanda was chairman of LSU Health Shreveport’s neurosurgery department until he was demoted to a professor role in 2017. He left the medical school the following year to become chairman of the neurosurgery departments at New Jersey’s Rutgers University and Robert Wood Johnson medical schools.
Nanda and LSU Health refused to say why he was demoted, but documents from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said its inspector general found instances where Nanda had been improperly double-billing for surgeries in Shreveport, including instances where he was not present in the operating room but billed the government as if he were. Teaching hospitals like LSU Health have guidelines governing duties the attending physician can delegate to residents during surgeries.
In a civil settlement with the government near the time of Nanda’s demotion, LSU Health Shreveport paid more than $700,000 in fines and restitution. No criminal allegations were ever made against Nanda, who worked in Shreveport for 28 years.
Two people familiar with the situation in New Jersey said a hospital had received complaints about the scheduling of two operations that other surgeons might have actually performed. In at least one of those cases, Nanda was attending a virtual symposium, according to the sources, who spoke on condition they not be identified because it is an ongoing investigation.
(nj.com contributed to this report)