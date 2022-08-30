SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
Sanford, 52, is jailed without bond on charges of obtaining a drug by fraud. The FBI is continuing to investigate the suspected theft of union funds, multiple sources with knowledge of the case told KTBS News. They spoke on condition their names not be made public because it is an ongoing investigation.
Federal prosecutors declined comment on the case against Sanford and if they were investigating other police officers. But KTBS has learned the Bossier City police union's vice president and two others who hold positions with the union are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
Also jailed without bond is a man described by investigators as a civilian helper of Sanford: Mitch Morehead. In a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Monday, the FBI said wiretaps and surveillance showed Sanford paid Morehead to obtain prescription painkillers for him and also let Morehead keep a few of the pills. Morehead also made phone calls soliciting donations to the police union, investigators said.
A detention hearing for both men is set for Thursday before a federal magistrate in Shreveport. The magistrate will hear details about the case and then decide whether to release the men pending trial.
When Sanford and Morehead were in court Monday, they were seated with two other defendants who were there on unrelated cases. But just before court started, a prosecutor went to the bailiff and pointed at the two men, prompting Sanford to be moved to a seat against the wall away from Morehead.
Authorities say Morehead has received implied threats to keep quiet. And KTBS sources say Sanford told Morehead he knew the right people to have someone harmed. Once both learned the FBI was closing in, Morehead was told to keep quiet, sources say.
Both men are currently held in separate areas of Caddo Correctional Center. Law-enforcement officers are routinely jailed in special areas for personal security reasons.
In the criminal complaint, the FBI said it began investigating Sanford in January after getting tips about money being embezzled from the police union's fundraiser account. Sanford and Morehead were "running real and fake fundraisers, from which they are taking money for personal use," FBI Agent Raquel Mobley wrote.
The FBI obtained a court-approved wiretap in June and began monitoring Morehead’s cell phone calls and texts. The FBI said agents intercepted conversations about the amounts of painkillers being obtained, costs, Morehead getting money for a doctor’s visit and being driven to the doctor, and the delivery of painkillers.
“I keep three of ‘em, I give my buddy 25 of ‘em,” Morehead said in a call to an unidentified woman. “He’s paying for everything and then he knocks a hundred dollars off my debt, so that’s fine with me.”
The FBI did not specify what that “debt” was.
Sanford, who has sometimes been the Police Department’s media spokesman, is described by sources as a close aide to Bossier City Police Chief Chris Estess, who was appointed by Mayor Tommy Chandler. The previous police chief mentioned in one of the wiretapped conversation is Shane McWilliams, who was forced out the day after Chandler became mayor in July 2021.
Chandler did not return multiple phone calls for comment, but the Police Department released a statement on Sunday after the FBI arrested Sanford and conducted a search for records in one part of police headquarters. The Police Department said it would cooperate with the FBI investigation.
A police spokesman on Tuesday would not comment on whether it was conducting any internal investigation.
Sanford was handcuffed and shackled as he and Morehead made their initial court appearances on Monday. Sanford’s wife and was in the courtroom and she and Sanford mouthed “I love you” to each other.
Sanford is on administrative leave from the Police Department.
Sanford's attorney, Eron Brainard, declined comment Tuesday on the case.