KEITHVILLE, La. -- Residents in a Caddo Parish trailer park can remain in their homes, as an eviction hearing set for Tuesday was called off.
A 3 Investigates report told the story of residents at the trailer park on Old Mansfield Road, who had been served five-day eviction notices after the park’s owner chose to condemn the property.
The water system serving the trailer park had been cited for multiple deficiencies by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Horace and Frankie Johnson are the owners of F & H Properties, which holds the title to the land. They said they had to condemn the property after the landlord abandoned it and they were unable to find a new buyer.
Many low-income residents at the trailer park told 3 Investigates they did not have any way to move, let alone within five days.
After watching the 3 Investigates report, the owners of Right Way Properties stepped up to buy the trailer park and last week, reached a deal with F & H Properties.
“We're a rental business and landlord and rental company, and we flip houses,” said Michael “Shan” Presley, who owns Right Way with his siblings. “But it's always exciting to be able to help people because it's a business, but our heart’s in the right place."
An eviction hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon before Justice of the Peace Susan Waddell, who confirmed Monday afternoon that Horace Johnson had just called to inform her that he no longer wished to proceed with the evictions because he had a buyer lined up. Waddell wiped the hearing from her docket.
Presley visited the property Monday to look at the water system, and said he has secured an operator to keep it running properly.
“We were waiting until we get the permission and get the right paperwork in place to be able to actually go out there and start, you know, pulling samples and figuring out what's going on so we can fix it," Presley said.
Several residents have already left the property, while others remain.