SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish grand jury, following a visit to the Caddo Correctional Center, found there are areas in the medical unit that could be improved upon.
Inspection of CCC is an annual duty of a seated grand jury. But the visit during this term was also in connection with its decision about whether criminal charges should be filed in the March 16 death of inmate Casey Simpson.
The grand jury, which reported late Wednesday, decided not to file charges against any CCC personnel. Instead, it released a report that pointed out certain protocols related to medical care were not in place.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is currently reviewing the report with the CCC medical staff, spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said in an email to KTBS Thursday morning.
“Generally speaking, the medical staff is required to operate under the guidance of a licensed physician, which is provided and paid for by the Caddo Commission. Medical treatments, prescriptions, etc., are administered through the authority of the licensed physician. All pay and equipment for CCC Medical is authorized and paid for through the Commission. Some of the things mentioned in the report have already been addressed or were already in place. We will be reviewing with more detail and if areas in need of improvement are confirmed they will be addressed,” Chadwick said.
The grand jury’s inspection revealed there are no standard medical protocols in place for treatment of inmates. There is no triage distinction between an inmate being seen on a first visit as compared to an inmate who has a continual medical complaint lasting multiple days, according to the grand jury report.
Additionally, the two binders containing some previous protocols are not used and are outdated, the grand jury said in its report.
Simpson was found with no apparent pulse and not breathing in his cell at CCC. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later that afternoon.
The Caddo coroner said an autopsy concluded Simpson died of diabetes-related causes after organs shut down. Authorities said Simpson had repeatedly failed to take prescribed medications while at the jail, had complained of feeling bad for four days before his death, and had been evaluated at jail medical facilities twice in the days before he died. Authorities also investigated whether medical reports showing treatment the inmate received were accurate.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, through a spokeswoman, would not say whether any jail personnel were disciplined.
Prator’s office said earlier deputies conducted an initial- and a follow-up investigation after talking with Thoma about his investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Simpson’s family criticized the quality of health care at CCC, saying it was obvious Simpson needed to be taken to the hospital.
Grand jurors said the following areas could be improved upon:
- Develop updated standing protocols for all indications for seeking further medical consultation for use by all current and future personnel in accordance with all up-to-date and national standards and protocol for emergency medical services, clinical standards and treatment protocols. For example, call medical doctor or director if a patient has a second visit for the same complaint, chest pain, fever, not eating or drinking, etc.
- Bi-annual refresher training of medical personnel to discuss protocol, best practices, when to call for assistance, CPR updates, role play and when to call for assistance in accordance and consistent with state and national standards and protocol for emergency medical services, clinical standards and treatment protocols.
- Review staffing levels for all shifts.
- Incorporate experienced staff with less experienced staff (nights and weekends).
- Develop standard medical exam routines in accordance with state and national standards and protocol for medical exam/services, clinical standards and treatment protocols.
- Red flag complaints get a full medical exam with all updates on state and national standards and protocol for emergency medical services, clinical standards and treatment protocols.
The grand jury also made the following recommendations:
- Acquire an EMR – Electronic Medical Record system.
- Hire midlevel medical provider.
- Purchase new medical equipment to meet the needs of all updates to standards and protocol for emergency medical services, clinical standards and treatment protocols.
- Institute competitive pay for medical staff.
At the time of the grand jury’s inspection on June 24, CCC held 1,278 inmates. Of that, 859 were pre-trial, 14 sentenced to the parish jail and 88 were federal prisoners.