SHREVEPORT, La. — While Louisiana restaurants have remained open, adhering to state and local orders to provide drive-through and curbside pickup services only, health inspections have all but ceased.
The Louisiana Department of Health makes all restaurant inspection reports accessible to the public on its Eat Safe Louisiana website.
No health inspections have been reported in Bossier Parish since April 14. None have been reported in Caddo Parish since April 3.
Based on information from the Eat Safe Louisiana database, 12 health inspections were conducted in Bossier Parish since Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restaurant dining rooms to close on March 17. Five inspections have taken place since the stay-at-home order took effect March 23.
In Caddo Parish, inspections surged after dining rooms closed. Inspectors filed reports on 76 restaurants between March 17 and March 23. Since the 23rd, only eight inspections were performed. Five of those took place at feeding programs providing meals to the needy. At most, one violation was recorded at these feeding programs, and corrected before the inspector left.
According to Constance Griffin, the manager of sanitarian services in Caddo Parish, inspectors have continued working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but are not performing routine health inspections. This, she says, is in adherence to social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.
“At this time, we are focusing on complaint critical issues,” Griffin said. “We're still there maintaining office hours. So if anyone wants to call, have questions, we're still available.”
Griffin said many restaurant owners and managers have been proactive in seeking out best practices to safely serve customers.
“We've been contacted by some establishments and we've offered information that the state has come up with,” Griffin said. “A lot of them are just as concerned with that as we are.”
Griffin said cleanliness standards, practices and procedures remain the same. Her health department is providing literature to restaurant owners informing them of guidelines for conducting safe curbside or drive-through service. This guidance is available for the public to view.
Because neither customers nor inspectors entering restaurants while the stay-at-home order remains in place until May 15, Griffin said it is more important than ever for restaurant managers to hold themselves accountable.
Dr. James Morris, an associate professor and director of the gastrology fellowship at LSU Health Shreveport, said he has not noticed any increase in food borne illnesses since the stay-at-home order took effect.
Morris said as a medical expert and consumer, he has not been deterred from eating at restaurants, but suggests that any nervous diners can ease their worries by doing some research.
“Inspections that have been done in the past should provide us a guide for those restaurants that will do well in the future,” Morris said. "I'm looking forward to eating at restaurants. I will be looking at their food safety reports in the past and trusting that they will be following appropriate food safety guidelines and practices”
As restaurant patios are set to open for limited seating without table service Friday, Morris provided additional advice to diners.
"We're entering a period of time when the temperatures will be exceeding 90 degrees,” Morris said. “And so if you're going to eat outside, you need to refrigerate that food within one hour for food safety purposes. And if it's being consumed at home or in an air conditioned area, it needs to be consumed or refrigerated within two hours.”
Restaurants are still required to provide food in disposable to-go packaging. According to Morris, the risk of transmitting the coronavirus through food packaging is “very, very low,” and there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food.