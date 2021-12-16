SHREVEPORT, La. - A local home contractor is taking thousands of dollars from people in northwest Louisiana, but the only thing getting done properly is deposits into the company's bank account.
"Rick Paul, his company ... it's like he's a contractor with a license to steal," said Shreveport resident Tommy Wimbley.
Tommy and his wife Linda are out $11,000 because Paul's business has failed to complete work he was paid to do on their home.
But that's small change compared to a south Bossier family that's out around $60,000. Or, the Shreveport woman who said she gave Paul and Todd Coleman of People's Choice Flooring and Remodeling $74,000 in July 2020. And none of the work on their home is completed.
A Coushatta woman who lost $30,000 also contacted KTBS.
And there's the local plumber who says Paul owes him $7,000 for sub-contracting work he did.
The business address for People's Choice is on Youree Drive in Shreveport. In a telephone interview, Paul said he was moving from that address. But the sign is still on the door.
KTBS has been to the location multiple times in the last few weeks. No one has answered the door and it appears everything has been left in the office for now. A search of the company on the internet leads to plenty of similar stories and negative reviews from homeowners who said they paid money up front but Paul never finished the job.
So what should a homeowner do?
"With regard to contractors, there's two key factors," said Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau. "Are they accredited with the Better Business Bureau? And are they licensed with the Louisiana Board for Licensed Contractors?"
Deal said People's Choice Flooring and Remodeling is licensed but not accredited with the BBB. Three complaints have been filed with the BBB.
"With regard to making large down payments ... everything you read will tell you this is not a good business practice," said Deal.
All the homeowners KTBS spoke with said they checked to make sure the business was licensed. But, as all of them found out, a license doesn't guarantee anything.
Coleman, who works for People's Choice Flooring and Remodeling, has two convictions for home improvement fraud.
When all else fails, like it has for these people, "It becomes a civil matter. It will require an attorney and you will need to file a police report," said Deal.
And that will take a while to resolve one way or another. Some of the homeowners interviewed for this report say they're going to take action.
"I'm going to file criminal charges," said an unidentified south Bossier resident.
The Louisiana Home Improvement Fraud Act states that a contractor who is convicted can be fined up to $20,000 and go to jail for up to 10 years. The penalties are even steeper if the victim is a senior citizen or a veteran.