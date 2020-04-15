A private data company based in New York City is using location data from cellphones across the United States to measure how much — or how little — people are adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Unacast Social Distancing Scoreboard uses the location data to measure changes in average levels of mobility based on distances traveled, changes in non-essential trips, and “encounter density,” which tracks how close two devices come to one another. The scoreboard assigns letter grades based on these factors to states and counties.
Louisiana’s grade dropped to a D-minus, as data showed more people traveling and encountering one another since Easter weekend. Arkansas also scored a D-minus, while Texas has a D.
Companies like Unacast are able to obtain location data and other information by partnering with app developers and websites, with whom users willingly share data. Apps contain bundles of code, known as Software Development Kits (SDKs), which contain “hooks” that tap into a device’s hardware, like a camera, microphone or GPS system, with the user’s permission. It is also almost universally common for users to agree to lengthy privacy policies without reading them. Many of those policies contain terms that allow developers to sell information collected by SDKs.
While Unacast is hardly the only company that aggregates data like this, the Social Distancing Scoreboard puts into perspective how far up the river a person’s information can be sold without their realizing it.
Royal Alexander, an attorney based in Shreveport, questions the legality of the Social Distancing Scoreboard and believes it could be a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.
“I think it’s unconstitutional, and I think companies like that could be sued,” Alexander said. “We so greatly prize our civil rights in this country and our civil liberties, there’s no way that that’s not going to be challenged.”
Alexander said he was unsure how a case like this would play out in court, but he would not be surprised if those cases encourage lawmakers to explore changes to privacy laws.
“This is the rub of living in a robust, raucous kind of free liberty-driven society. Rights do have a collision,” Alexander said. “This friction — this rub — is what is supposed to occur. And it’s going to end up being adjudicated, and it’s going to end up being — there will be a statutory response to it, too.”
A third-party public relations firm representing Unacast declined requests from KTBS for an interview, citing time constraints.
Unacast’s CEO, Thomas Walle, is quoted in a press release, saying, “Our goal in developing this and our COVID-19 Toolkit is to empower organizations to unearth reliable and valuable information to guide critical decision making and planning in relation to COVID-19 containment.”
Cellphone location sharing can be disabled. On Apple devices, in the settings menu, select privacy, then select location services. This opens a menu allowing location services to be turned off. On Android devices, in the app drawer, select settings, select location, then select “turn location off.” These menus on Apple and Android devices both contain options to only disable location services for certain apps.
To cut back on how much data is being shared with outside parties, IT specialists also suggest creating new accounts with websites or apps that ask users to sign in using Facebook or Google accounts. Using a Facebook or Google account to sign into a different application might allow that application’s developer to access information from Facebook or Google and, in turn, sell it.