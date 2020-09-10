SHREVEPORT, La. – An internal audit requested by a City Council committee found no new revelations in connection to how Shreveport police handled public records requests into allegations of traffic stops involving Mayor Adrian Perkins.
The audit was requested by the Audit and Finance Committee in July.
“We satisfied the request by providing the information and responsive documents we received from the police department to Councilman (Grayson) Boucher,” internal auditor Leanis Steward said in a statement.
RELATED REPORTS
Video of mayor's traffic stop provided through public records request
Internal auditor seeks information on Mayor Perkins' alleged traffic stops
Boucher, who chairs the Audit and Finance Committee, said the audit resulted in the same information that SPD and the city eventually turned over to KTBS -- and nothing more.
Perkins has maintained claims of a drinking and driving stop never happened.
“These accusations are baseless. Just imagine if you woke up one morning and you saw a blog that said you were pulled over the night before and a police officer had to drive you home. That's how insane this is,” Perkins said in an interview with KTBS in July.
Perkins also said then he had only been stopped once since becoming mayor and that was in April when he went the wrong way on a one-way street because of construction in downtown Shreveport.
But KTBS also uncovered a traffic stop in June by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was let go for speeding down Clyde Fant Parkway.
Meantime, a separate internal audit continues into the Police Department. It focuses on SPD’s handling of public records requests. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.