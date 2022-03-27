SHREVEPORT, La. – State auditors don’t have a timeline on completion of an investigative audit that’s underway with the city of Shreveport’s finance department.
Roger Harris, assistant legislative auditor for investigations, confirmed the ongoing investigation but said he could not provide additional details.
It’s unknown how long the process will take.
The investigation was sparked by a request from City Councilman John Nickelson, who in January, just before his removal as chairman of the council’s Audit and Finance Committee, asked the Legislative Auditor’s Office to look into allegations of a possible illegalities in the city’s finances and accounting.
Former city controller Ben Hebert said he was fired in December after he brought those issues to the attention of his supervisors, including Kasey Brown, who is the interim chief financial officer.
During a news conference in January, Hebert and his attorney, Allison Jones, made several allegations about the city’s accounting practices. He also raised questions about Mayor Adrian Perkins’ travels. Hebert said some of the expense reports do not include itemized receipts for expenditures, little or no description of the purpose or benefits derived for the city from the trip and other irregularities.
Hebert has since filed a formal complaint with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging race and age discrimination and retaliation.
In his complaint, the 85-year-old Hebert said he assumed the position of controller on Jan. 15, 2020, after working for the city as an internal auditor and fraud hotline investigator since 2013. In 2021, the chief financial officer resigned, and the deputy finance director retired, which opened the door to Mayor Adrian Perkins naming Brown – a 34-year-old African American male – as interim CFO.
Hebert said Perkins issued a contract to a third-party consultant to conduct a national search for a permanent CFO, and that culminated in four names – including Hebert’s and Brown’s – being recommended to the mayor. Following interviews, one candidate was offered the job but declined. Hebert said neither he nor Brown were offered the position.
Another search was launched, and Hebert said the consultant asked him to submit another application.
“I told her that I had complained that I had not been fairly considered the first round due to my age and race,” Hebert wrote in his complaint.
Hebert said the consultant told him the chief administrative officer is the one who suggested he apply again. After some discussion, he agreed to apply again and did so the next day.
But Hebert said he heard nothing further about his application by the time of his termination in December. Shortly afterwards, Brown was nominated for permanent CFO. A recommendation from Perkins to promote Brown was pulled from the City Council agenda in February.
Hebert said he is “eminently more qualified” than Brown, whose prior finance experience was limited to being a bank teller at a local bank. By contrast, Hebert said he is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner.
“It was clear to me that I had never been seriously considered for the position of CFO due to my age and my race,” Hebert wrote.
Hebert described Brown’s leadership style as “abusive.” He said morale declined significantly within the accounting division. There was at least one retirement and one resignation resulting from “his poor leadership,” Hebert said.
“Additionally, Mr. Brown approved several expenditures that I refused to approve as controller as I believed that the same violated state law,” he wrote.
Hebert maintains the failure to promote him to the CFO position – as either interim or permanent – was motivated by his race and age.
“Additionally, within days of my refusal to participate in these state law violations and shortly after expressing my complaints of race and age discrimination, my employment was terminated because I was told that I ‘was not a team player,’” Hebert wrote.
The city previsously said it could not comment on Hebert's allegations because of pending litgation. Another request to see if that position has changed was not answered.