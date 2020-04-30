SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was billed as a “celebration meeting” for those who had invested with Shreveport businessman David deBerardinis. It was time to collect on some big-money energy deals.
Then the champagne went flat.
No double-digit returns on their investments; no Israeli military hero who would fly into Barksdale Air Force Base and celebrate with them. Just a bunch of big talk and empty promises.
deBerardinis’ dealings with some of those investors are detailed in federal court documents that are part of deBerardinis’ unsuccessful efforts to be declared mentally unfit to stand trial on charges he defrauded a bank and investors out of more than $100 million through a Ponzi scheme. His attorneys have described him as suffering from developing dementia and was “delusional” while the alleged scheme was underway.
deBerardinis, 58, is charged with scamming investors and banks, who believed they had loaned him money at double-digit interest rates to make energy trades. Federal prosecutors and investors who have filed civil suits say he was a fast-talking con man running a Ponzi scheme to fund a lifestyle complete with wining and dining, airplanes and a sailboat.
Most investors are from Shreveport. Some lost their investments, some made money, others reinvested their profits and others are responsible for millions in bank loans to deBerardinis that they guaranteed, attorneys involved in the case said.
deBerardinis, who is free on bond awaiting trial, has pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents, the celebration meeting was held in June 2016 at a Shreveport steakhouse. deBerardinis called it to tell his investors he was winding down his deals and they would be getting their returns on their investments.
He said he had just gotten an $80 million check. That check, investors were told, had been presented to him by an Israeli military hero who was with an energy company he was dealing with. He would be at the celebration as well, having flown into Barksdale Air Force Base.
No one got paid that night but the feeling was still that everything was legit, two investors said in depositions in one of the civil suits that more than 20 investors have filed against deBerardinis. deBerardinis is fighting the allegations in those suits.
But no Israeli military hero showed that night and the $80 million check turned out to be a fake. Afterward, doubts would begin to creep in when the investors’ money didn’t come in, testimony in the depositions show.
“And then it just became sort of one more bizarre excuse after another” why they weren’t getting paid, investor Gray Teekel of Shreveport said in his deposition.
In court documents, attorneys describe a series of events that showed cracks in the façade of the investments:
- “Nobody lands at Barksdale (Air Force Base),” said investor Byrum Teekel, referring to deBerardinis’ claim an Israeli business executive would be flying into the U.S. military base. “They’ve got the (atomic) bomb out there.”
- Another investor -- who along with his son and others guaranteed a $29 million loan that was defaulted on -- recorded a telephone conversation during which deBerardinis made rambling, non-sensical statements. “I think he’s gone crazy, son,” Shreveport businessman Jerry Webb said after the call ended.
- Another investor described deBerardinis’ mind as a “minnow bucket” with a train of thought all but impossible to follow.
- FBI agents investigating deBerardinis were told he likely had help orchestrating the alleged scheme because he did not have the IT, graphic design or financial skills to pull off something of the magnitude federal prosecutors allege. Individuals who had those skills and worked with deBerardinis have been interviewed by federal authorities, but have not been charged.
- An $80 million check made out to one of deBerardinis’ companies – drawn on a regional bank in Tennessee – was a fake.
“He was a great yarn spinner and I guess I was susceptible, obviously,” Byrum Teekel, whose family operates a fourth-generation insurance and investment company, said of deBerardinis. “I bought it.”
“The guy is a masterful crook,” Teekel said in his deposition. “He was a great story teller. Wasn’t he?... I thought he knew what he was doing in the fuel-trading business, obviously, or I wouldn’t have put all that money with him. He always had some wild story – a deal he was about to close and all that. And, you know, in retrospect doesn’t mean a damn thing.”
Defense attorneys have questioned why investors didn’t ask more questions instead of keeping on investing – saying they were making too much money and it was a case of ”don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.”
deBerardinis’ attorneys point to his rambling answers, nonsensical emails and claims of relationships that don’t exist as indications he was developing cognitive problems as things unraveled.
U.S. Magistrate Mark Hornsby heard two days of testimony about deBerardinis’ mental condition before finding him competent to stand trial. No trial date has been set. deBerardinis' attorneys have filed an objection to the court's ruling.