BENTON, La. -- A federal judge has dismissed several Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies as defendants in a wrongful-arrest lawsuit arising out of the discredited investigation into a series of deer-camp vandalisms that led to the prosecution of an innocent man, but has left the chief investigator still facing the charges.
Todd Phillips, an executive at a manufacturing plant in Shreveport, was accused of involvement in a series of 60 arsons and vandalisms between 2010 and 2017 that targeted mostly deer camps and deer hunters near Benton. Dogs were killed and shots were fired into a residence and into a deer hunter’s pickup.
Phillips fought the charges for five years before authorities dropped the case against him and arrested a man who lived at the end of a road where much of the vandalisms occurred. Phillips filed a wrongful arrest and prosecution suit against the sheriff’s office and the district attorney before charges were dismissed.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Monroe last week dismissed most of the sheriff’s deputies as defendants in the suit but said the one-time lead investigator, Lt. Bruce Bletz, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington should remain as defendants.
The judge singled out Bletz in his ruling, saying the detective “doggedly” pursued Phillips and withheld information favorable to him. Bletz also interfered in the investigation after he was transferred to another job, discouraging a new detective from pursuing leads pointing to a perpetrator other Phillips, the judge said.
“The evidence which has been detailed extensively through this ruling is sufficient to show that Lt. Bletz, and through him Sheriff Whittington, caused the prosecution of Mr. Phillips,” Doughty wrote in his 89-page ruling.
The judge also dismissed lead prosecutor Hugo Holland as a defendant in all but one of the charges in the suit.
The case is is expected to go to trial in federal court next year.
Phillips’ suit alleges Gary Wilson – the Benton-area man now charged in the case -- planted evidence against Phillips and investigators fell for it. Prosecutors piled on when Phillips wouldn’t plead guilty, the suit alleges.
The sheriff’s office and the prosecutors have denied the allegations, saying there was probable cause to arrest Phillips. They have also claimed qualified immunity.
A sheriff’s task force formed after the vandalisms continued led to Gary Wilson’s arrest in 2018.
Wilson is awaiting trial on racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Dec. 8.
Wilson’s son, Coty, was also charged with involvement in the case. Coty Wilson was free on bond when he and his mother, Jennifer, went missing in 2018. Her car was abandoned on the Highway 2 bridge over the Red River and their bodies were later found in the river. Authorities said a “goodbye” note was in the car and they believe mother and son tied themselves together and jumped to the deaths.
Phillips is chief executive officer of Frymaster, a worldwide supplier of commercial fryers. He and his family eventually grew weary of being investigated and moved to Marshall, Texas. The vandalisms continued for three more years before another suspect was arrested and Phillips was cleared.