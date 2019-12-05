SHREVEPORT, La. -- David deBerardinis, the Shreveport businessman accused of defrauding banks and investors out of more than $100 million in an alleged Ponzi scheme, cannot avoid being present for a two-day hearing on whether he is mentally fit to stand trial, a federal judge says.
deBerardinis, 58, asked to be excused from the hearing later this month, saying doctors’ discussion of “mental, neurological and physical defects” would be embarrassing and emotionally disturbing for him.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby refused the request, saying deBerardinis – who raised the issue of mental competency – needs to be there and hear what the doctors have to say so that the judge can observe his demeanor and mental abilities, and also to preserve his pre-trial rights and avoid further delays in the case.
deBerardinis was charged last year with scamming just over $100 million from investors and banks. Federal prosecutors and investors who have filed civil suits say he diverted investor money to himself to fund a lavish lifestyle that included a sailboat, private airplane, trips to the Caribbean, wining and dining, and a two-story house.
deBerardinis, who has been free on bond pending trial, has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and fraud charges. People who know deBerardinis said he has been keeping a “low profile” while awaiting trial.
The government and deBerardinis’ lawyers disagree on his mental condition. Two private mental health experts said deBerardinis is unable to assist in his defense or stand trial. Hornsby then ordered deBerardinis to be evaluated by a mental health professional at a federal detention center, who concluded he was mentally competent to stand trial, federal prosecutors said in a filing earlier this week.
The competency hearing on whether deBerardinis is set for Dec. 19-20 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport. If the magistrate finds deBerardinis competent, a trial date would be set. If deBerardinis is found not competent to stand trial, he would be placed in a psychiatric hospital.
Some of deBerardinis’ alleged victims said they suspect the claim of mental problems is a delay tactic to avoid trial and conviction.
“If he’s using it now, why didn’t he profess it earlier?” said Michael Long, a longtime friend of deBerardinis whose late brother, Patrick, was among those who lost money. “At the end of the day, there might be something wrong -- but to not understand the implications of what’s he’s done, I don’t believe that.”
Prosecutors said deBerardinis received tens of millions from investors, many of them in Shreveport, as well as a $29.5 million loan from a Dallas bank that was guaranteed by some investors, most from Shreveport.
Those investors loaned deBerardinis money -- often at rates up to 17 percent with guaranteed returns on their principal -- for him to be a middleman in fossil fuel trades between energy companies.
But the grand jury and the plaintiffs in the civil suits said it was an eight-year-long con where he scammed just over $100 million from investors and banks: There were no trades; documents and emails confirming trades were fakes; bank statements showing cash on hand were bogus; and actual company executives were impersonated in emails to investors, they allege.
deBerardinis’ lawyers have refused public comment on the allegations. He is fighting the allegations in the civil suits that he defrauded investors, saying it was a case of investments going bad.
Prosecutors did not say what happened to the money deBerardinis is accused of taking, but half a dozen civil suits filed by 22 investors say he operated a Peter-to-Paul ploy of fraud and deception. The investors allege deBerardinis used their money to pay early investors and diverted other investor money to himself.
Most investors are from Shreveport. Some lost their investments, some made money, others reinvested their profits and others are responsible for millions in bank loans to deBerardinis that they guaranteed, attorneys involved in the case said.
Prosecutors said one of the lengths deBerardinis went to get money was to hire a professional makeup artist and disguise himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman before he met with a New York-based private equity group about investing with him.