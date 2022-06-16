SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's critical to our lives. We all need food. We have to feed our families. And with inflation and gasoline prices at record highs, we are pinching our pennies more than ever.
A KTBS-3 consumer investigation reviewed grocery prices across the ArkLaTex. We selected 14 staple items and then shopped for them at five local grocery stores: Walmart, Kroger, Brookshire's, Target and Super One.
The 14 items on the shopping list were eggs, milk, ground beef, bread, peanut butter, chicken breast, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, toilet paper, laundry detergent, orange juice, bacon, turkey breast, and a 12-pack of Coke.
Can you really save money at one store over another? Our consumer investigation produced some surprises.
We did most of our shopping online, compiling prices on the online shopping websites for all retailers. All offer online shopping with at least pickup service.
We did find some red flags. At Brookshire's, three prices we found online were higher in the store.
Milk was $3.79 online, but $4.19 in the store. Chicken breasts were $3.79 a pound online, but $4.29 in store, and tomatoes $1.49 a pound online, were actually $1.99 in the store.
We found two price discrepancies at Walmart as well. One product was higher, one lower. Walmart was also out of its cheapest wheat bread, and out of it’s cheapest six-pack of total paper advertised online. However, it did offer the nine-pack of Angel Soft toilet paper at the same price.
We used member cards or members discounts for all stores that offer them. So, when it came to our full shop, here's what we found:
The most expensive grocery bill: Brookshire's. But only after we added an extra $1.50 for those more expensive items we found in store. Our total $72.96 for our 14 items. Seven of 14 here were the most expensive we found anywhere. Despite that, Brookshire's had the cheapest ground beef (80/20) at $3.99 a pound.
Second highest: Super One. Surprising as it bills itself as a discount grocery. Our total for our 14 items, $71.51. Four of the 14 items at Super One were cheaper than anywhere: else, eggs, milk, tomatoes and Gain laundry detergent.
Third most expensive: Target. Our total was $68.26. Target tied for best price on toilet paper. But four of 14 items at Target were more expensive than anywhere else: ground beef, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and Gain laundry detergent.
Runner-up cheapest: Kroger. Our total was $64.51. The big winner at Kroger was the Oscar Mayer pound of turkey on sale for $5. That's more than a $1.50 cheaper than anywhere else for that one product alone.
And the cheapest place to buy your groceries? Walmart. Our total: $63.39. That’s almost $10 cheaper for 14 items than the most expensive option, Brookshire's. Nine of the 14 items at Walmart were cheaper than anywhere else.
So, take that $10 savings and put it in your gas tank. Of course, that won't last long, but every dollar helps.