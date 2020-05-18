The Louisiana Department of Health released a report Monday revealing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at individual nursing homes across the state.
Nursing homes are required by law to report this information to state and federal agencies, but it was not made public until Monday.
According to the report, out of 42 nursing homes in northwest Louisiana, 20 of them reported at least one resident test positive for COVID-19. Thirteen homes had 10 or more residents test positive.
At least half of the residents at seven northwest Louisiana homes tested positive:
- Booker T. Washington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Shreveport - 56 residents tested positive, and 16 died. 18 staff also tested positive. The health department report did not have available data for the total number of residents at the 80-bed facility.
- Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Shreveport - 66 of the 100 residents living at the facility tested positive, and 23 died. 21 staff also tested positive.
- Highland Place Rehab & Nursing, Shreveport - 124 residents tested positive for the deadly virus, in what is by far the largest COVID-19 outbreak by number at any nursing home in Louisiana. 17 residents died, and 34 staff also tested positive. Based on the most recent information available, Highland Place had 155 residents.
- Roseview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Shreveport - 65 of the home’s 101 residents tested positive, and seven of them died. 12 staff also tested positive.
- Natchitoches Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Natchitoches - 49 residents tested positive, of which seven died. 20 staff also tested positive. The report did not have available data for the total number of residents at the 98-bed facility.
- Vivian Healthcare Center, Vivian - 28 of the home’s 44 residents tested positive, of which 10 died. 14 staff also tested positive.
- Willow Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Arcadia - 64 of the home’s 69 residents tested positive, and 14 died. 27 staff also tested positive.
Only one northwest Louisiana nursing home home, Heritage Manor of Bossier, did not have any information available in the report.
Click here to view the health department's full report.