SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS.
The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
Shreveport police did not release any details about what led up the shooting, which was only acknowledged when Louisiana State Police sent out a news release shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday saying troopers were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Fullerton Street.
City Council members were joined by Police Chief Wayne Smith and area pastors at a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday. It mostly centered on prayer for the city. No details of the shooting were released.
A spokesman for state police Troop G said a news conference will be held sometime Monday afternoon to release additional information.
Confidential sources with knowledge of the investigation told KTBS Bagley was shot in the chest after he ran from his apartment. He did not have a weapon.
Bagley is black; the officer involved is white.
Bagley was shot after Shreveport police were called to a disturbance at the Villa Norte Apartments. It’s unknown who called police, but a neighbor had previously complained about noise coming from the apartment.
Bagley’s wife told officers her husband was drunk and had marijuana in the back of the apartment. She specifically told them there was no domestic violence involved, KTBS' sources said.
Officers then talked to Bagley, who would not come outside of the apartment or let them in. Bagley said he needed to put his dogs up, but instead went into a bedroom then through a balcony door and jumped to the ground from the second-floor apartment.
Officers gave chase and caught up with Bagley in a lighted breezeway of another apartment building. There was no standoff. Bagley was shot within seconds, sources told KTBS.
The encounter was captured on body cam video. It also recorded the officer crying afterwards, pleading with the man to live, sources said.
The name of the officer involved has not been released.