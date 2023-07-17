SHREVEPORT, La. -- Federal authorities are building a criminal case against members of a Shr…

WHAT: U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown will hold a news conference to announce the unsealing of an indictment related to CARES Act fraud involving a local Shreveport street gang.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday

WHERE: U.S. Attorney's Office, Tom Stagg United States Courthouse, 300 Fannin St., Suite 3201, Shreveport