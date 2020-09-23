SHREVEPORT, La. -- 3-Investigates recently took a deeper look into the case that saw three fired Shreveport Police officers get their jobs reinstated and three others resigned. This was after they were investigated for forgery -- turning in fake sick leave forms and getting time off work on the public’s dime.
They were not prosecuted. Why? To hear the top cop and top prosecutor tell it, it’s all a misunderstanding.
KTBS obtained the thick case file from the SPD’s criminal investigation of their own for forgery. There's page after page of bogus sick leave forms over the last two years. Some were created on a computer template by the now ex-girlfriend of one of the officers from her workplace. They allegedly used a doctor’s signature stamp, or they forged signatures.
Officers paid for some of the bogus forms. One of the officers, Ricky Daughtrey, was recorded during interrogation telling detectives, “I heard 10, 20, $25.”
Daughtrey, along with LaDarious Ford and Deonquanita Smith, successfully appealed their firings before the civil service board on Sept. 9.
“Do I think these employees should've been terminated? My personal opinion -- and I'm going to say it to each and every one of you -- yes," Chairman Michael Carter said, pointing to each of the officers at the hearing.
But Carter and most of the board voted to give the officers their jobs back. That’s because, they said, Chief Ben Raymond violated the officers' rights by not giving them a hearing when he changed their discipline from suspension with pay to no pay, before firing them.
Sources say three other officers resigned for turning in bogus sick leave forms. They are Yondarius Johnson, Darius Morris and Jordan Lewis.
Investigators said they found that Lewis racked up 29 forged sick leaves, for a total of 62 absences, ripping off the city to the tune of nearly $10,000. Lewis not only got paid. But the SPD also paid overtime to officers who filled in.
The crimes could’ve meant serious prison time. Lt. Paul Robinson is heard warning Daughtrey during interrogation, “Every piece of paper turned in is one count. And each count carries up to 10 (years in prison.)"
The officers got sloppy. Some forms showed a clinic under its former name. Another was faxed, but had a forged doctor’s signature in blue ink. False patient numbers were listed. And the officers got caught.
But after all of the investigating, none of those officers, nor an ex girlfriend who helped make some of the forms, were ever arrested and charged by Shreveport Police. Why? Depends on who you ask.
“They did submit a file for review but prior to receiving it they made a verbal request for us to defer to their administrative process which ultimately we did,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart said of the SPD.
As Assistant District Attorney Laura Fulco wrote to the top SPD investigator on the case, “These matters are not suitable for criminal prosecution. There are adequate remedies within the Shreveport Police Department administrative process.”
But Raymond said in a written reply for this story, “The District Attorney’s Office is responsible for determining if criminal charges should be filed. During early 2019, after having been recently appointed as the provisional chief of police, I met with representatives from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office and was asked by their office if we would refrain from making probable cause arrests involving police officers or other 'high profile' individuals unless an immediate arrest was necessary under the circumstances.
"From that time forward, it had been our practice to send an investigative packet to the Caddo District Attorney’s office for review and determination as to whether charges would be filed,” Raymond continued.
So how will the SPD and the Caddo District Attorney’s office make sure there’s no more confusion?
Raymond says, “Going forward, our investigators and officers will make probable cause arrests when the situation warrants.”
And, said Stewart, "We have changed our policy. We no longer take the verbal communications. They have to clear any internal investigations that they want to submit to us with the city attorney to certify that this is something they actually want us to go forward with a criminal charge."
Raymond says he’s appealing the civil service board’s decision to reinstate the three fired officers to Caddo Parish District Court. Two sources at the SPD say Raymond put those officers back on unpaid leave during the appeal.