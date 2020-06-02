SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS-3 Investigates has been looking into a case of the death of a man in the custody of Shreveport police.
That case has raised tensions in the city.
More details have been gathered on what happened to one of the men, Tommie McGlothen Jr., 44, whom KTBS first reported on Friday. He died after being taken into custody.
It happened on the evening of April 5 in the Lakeside area. McGlothen was suspected of trying to break into a car.
Three witnesses on Eileen Lane described police beating him while handcuffed. One witness also said officers slammed McGlothen onto a police car.
Additional sources inside SPD say officers hit McGlothen several times, but they say it was not a beating.
They also say officers tased McGlothen more than half a dozen times during the confrontation. That’s when McGlothen spit in the face of a female officer.
SPD sources say McGlothen was manhandled into the back of a police car. Shreveport fire paramedics were called, and decided McGlothen was OK.
But officers later went back to the car and found McGlothen unresponsive. Paramedics were called again and took McGlothen to the hospital where he died.
KTBS talked to McGlothen's sisters again Tuesday. They're upset because earlier that same day, police decided not to take McGlothen in for a mental evaluation when he was having a mental breakdown. That’s something they had done before.
So they say his death could've been avoided. Even more upsetting, they say police did not tell them about officers using force.
“They didn't say anything about he was tased. They didn't say anything about his nose being broke didn't say anything about his jaws, his eye, his skull fracture. They said they didn't have nothing to do with it. They were saying that the homeowner -- that he was in an altercation with the homeowner. They're lying. They're covering something up. And they killed him!” Macronia McGlothen said.
The sisters say they only learned about McGlothen's injuries when he was being prepared for burial.
But they say police said whatever slight injuries McGlothen had was because the couple who owned the car confronted him. One witness did tell KTBS that the man of the house did deliver one punch to McGlothen as they called for police.
Police are not commenting while this is under investigation.
McGlothen’s death and a second in-custody death that happened two weeks later are being reviewed by the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, which late Tuesday afternoon issued a news release asking for citizen assistance in the investigations.
District Attorney James Stewart said he received the investigatory files from the Shreveport Police Department late Friday concerning the deaths of McGlothen and Wavey Austin.
"Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review," Stewart said in a statement. "The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously."
"In addition, there is a probability that citizens have video, eyewitness accounts and other information on these two events," he added. "We need this information and if you have not contacted SPD, please do, or contact our office at (318) 226-5909."
Once Stewart has received all the requested information he will continue the review of the two deaths.
As for Austin, KTBS has learned through its sources that he had mental issues and just before his death a doctor changed his medication.
SPD responded on April 19 to an apartment on Riley Lane for a welfare check of Austin. Officers initially could not get him to answer the door. When they did, officers found him incoherent. Paramedics were called to check him out but would not examine him until he was under control.
Officers restrained Austin enough to get him in handcuffs so he could be examined. That's when Austin reportedly collapsed and died.
An autopsy was done. But neither the autopsy report nor coroner's report have been completed. The KTBS source said it appeared police acted appropriately in the case of Austin.