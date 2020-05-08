SHREVEPORT, La. — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published an interim final rule Friday requiring nursing homes to report more detailed information regarding COVID-19 cases, deaths and containment measures.
As the nation grapples with COVID-19, nursing homes have shown to be the hardest hit portions of communities across the country. But when it comes to how hard each home has been hit, there have been more questions than answers for many families.
Until Friday’s rule was published, it was up to states to choose whether or not to disclose information on COVID-19 clusters at specific nursing homes. The rule became effective upon publication.
Texas is not releasing specific information on nursing homes, citing the state’s privacy laws. Some individual homes, however, have released case counts on their own.
Arkansas and Louisiana have been releasing numbers on total statewide cases, deaths and affected nursing homes, without disclosing which nursing homes have been impacted.
The Louisiana Department of Health had been publicly disclosing the names of nursing homes in which clusters of COVID-19 were detected in the early weeks of its pandemic response, but stopped doing so in April. A department spokesman said this was due to the high volume of cases.
That rationale does not bring much comfort to families with loved ones in nursing homes.
Based on the latest data released by the health department, roughly one in ten COVID-19 cases and one-third of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana have occurred among nursing home residents.
“It leaves them an uneasy feeling because they really just don’t know what’s going on until they’re told their loved one’s got it,” said Roger Pearson, whose mother in-law died of COVID-19 in late April.
Pearson said roughly one week before his wife’s mother fell ill, staff from Garden Park Nursing and Rehab in Shreveport informed the family that two cases had been detected in the home.
“When she became one of them they didn’t call anybody and tell them they had three (cases),” Pearson said. “I have a friend of mine whose mother is up there also, and I alerted her. And she said she had heard (about) the two, but not three or four.”
Pearson said social distancing measures and the lack of information only added to his family’s grief.
“Basically, they were on lockdown and it was kind of like no information out, no information in,” Pearson said. “Just, ‘OK now you have a dead mother in law. End of story.’”
“Garden Park has notified the proper state and federal agencies, as well as residents, staff and residents’ family members of COVID-19 cases in the facility,” said the home’s administrator, Jennifer Peters, in an email to KTBS. “Garden Park provides updated information to its residents and residents’ families on a weekly basis, or more frequently, as updated information becomes available.”
Peters declined to answer questions about how many COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred among Garden Park residents.
“The residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are receiving proper medical attention and have been moved into isolation,” Peters wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals and their family members.”
The new CMS rule requires nursing homes to report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the families of residents information including COVID-19 cases counts, COVID-19 deaths, availability of personal protective equipment and ventilators at the facility, and staffing shortages. The rule imposes deadlines for reporting this information, and states that enforcement action can be taken against any nursing home found to be in violation.
The information reporting by nursing homes will be made publicly available by CMS. Nursing homes have a two-week grace period to comply with the rule, which can be viewed here.