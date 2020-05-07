NATCHITOCHES, La. — Claudine Metoyer’s father has lived at the Natchitoches Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for about nine years. He is now in intensive care, battling COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“They told us it was an hour by hour basis,” Metoyer said Tuesday. “They are currently monitoring him.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Metoyer has had many questions about how staff at her father’s home have been working to keep residents safe from the virus.
“Did administration do everything possible to protect their residents and staff? Did they provide the necessary training? Did they have the necessary PPE gear in a timely fashion to protect their staff? Did everybody received the appropriate training that's required to handle these type of pandemic situations,” Metoyer asked.
The nursing home suspended non-medical visitation on March 13.
On April 29, an attorney representing Clara Rachal, another resident at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, sued the facility and two of its administrators. The complaint states that the home failed to provide adequate care and training, causing Rachal to become infected with COVID-19. According to the lawsuit, Rachal was in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator at the time it was filed.
Rachal died May 5, according to her obituary in the Natchitoches Times.
T. Taylor Townsend, Rachal’s attorney, said he would be available to speak on the record with 3 Investigates Friday.
Kacey Masters, the executive director of Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, declined to comment on the lawsuit or the facility’s response to COVID-19.
“Everyone is doing great right now,” Masters said when reached by telephone Monday.
Metoyer said she has been able to obtain some information from the facility through frequent phone calls, and from what she overhears through a camera mounted in her father’s room.
“They're probably tired of me because I call a lot to inquire about my father's health, and I speak to everyone if I see something that is going on,” Metoyer said. “But I have heard from other people who don't have those same resources that I do, and who don't feel that they've been kept in the loop.”
Metoyer said Tuesday a cleaning crew came to the nursing home to sanitize the facility that day. A photo published in the Natchitoches Times shows residents sitting outside the home in wheelchairs wearing surgical masks during the cleaning.
Metoyer said she was last told about the number of positive COVID-19 tests inside Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab in around late April.
“What I was meant to believe is that there were 36 positives and 21 negatives in the residence,” Metoyer said.
An employee at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said there were “definitely more than 30” cases of COVID-19 in the facility and more than three deaths.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 91 confirmed cases and eight deaths attributed to the virus in all of Natchitoches Parish.
“So all of that makes you question and say, why?” Metoyer said.
Based on information gathered from public records and interviews with people with knowledge of what goes on inside Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, the facility has a history of short staffing and communication issues that have led to problems.
“I do know that this nursing home had a lack of (Certified Nursing Assistants) to care for residents prior to all of the issues with the COVID pandemic,” the employee said. “And then in light of the COVID pandemic, now that we have had positive cases, we've had people that I honestly don't know if they've quit or if they're out because they're safer.”
The employee said short staffing has led to non-nursing staff having to complete tasks that are outside their job description, like brief changes and getting water for thirsty residents.
“It was honestly a very unsettling atmosphere prior to finding out that there were positive cases in the nursing home, just because there were so many different people communicating different things to different people,” the employee said, making particular note of confusion surrounding use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
When the first case of COVID-19 was detected at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, the employee said, “We were told that we did not have enough PPE, and we would not be getting any new PPE. Respirators have to be worn — I should say N95s — have to be worn for five days, for the entire work week. In and out of every room. We did not know who was positive. We did not know who was negative.”
While the CDC does not recommend reusing N95 masks, its guidelines do recommend in light of supply shortages that frontline healthcare workers be issued five N95 masks to alternate each day of the work week in order to minimize the risk of infection.
“This amount of time in between uses should exceed the 72-hour expected survival time for SARS-CoV2 (the virus that caused COVID-19),” the guidelines read.
Unlike the coronavirus, issues in communication and staffing don’t appear to be new at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab.
Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare tool assigned Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab a rating of one out of five stars. The rating is based on health inspections, staffing and quality of resident care measures.
According to records kept by Medicare, 15 complaints over the last three years have resulted in health citations at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab. During that time, the facility paid one federal fine of $6,893 and was denied payment by Medicare twice. The most recent denial was in December 2019.
According to the most recent health inspection conducted at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab in January, the facility was cited for three violations, including failure to provide enough nursing staff to meet every resident’s needs. The citations stemmed from issues raised by multiple residents of staff taking too long to respond to call lights. In some instances, residents were waiting for more than an hour and falling asleep before help arrived, according to the report.
Citations issued against Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab in 2019 include a failure to inform a resident’s family that the resident was being taken to an offsite doctor appointment. According to a report from December, the resident’s family arrived at the home and did not know where their loved one had gone.
Another inspection report from August 2019 cites the facility for allowing a resident’s medication to run out before requesting a refill days later, noting that the home’s policy requires refill requests to be made one week prior to the medication running out.
In another report, from an inspection conducted in June 2019, narcotics were not properly locked away in storage and some of the medication went missing. The report notes that none of the nurses saw who took the medication, and none of the nurses tested positive for narcotics during an investigation.
These types of violations are considered “Level Two” on Medicare’s Level of Harm scale, meaning there is minimum harm or potential for harm as a result of such violations.
In the past three years, Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab was cited for two “Level Three” violations, meaning actual harm occurred.
A December 2019 inspection report reveals that one CNA tried to lift a resident into his wheelchair, despite the fact that his documented care plan required a two-person lift. According to the report, the CNA dropped the resident onto the floor and he broke his legs. Other lesser citations in the report state that the resident’s skin condition was not properly monitored after the accident, and he developed sores beneath his leg immobilizers.
An inspection report from September 2018 states that a resident with a catheter and a history of urinary tract infections was not properly monitored. Inspectors found that this caused the resident to contract another urinary tract infection that became so severe, she was hospitalized with a fever and pneumonia.
The Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab website currently shows there are 11 job openings at the facility, including for four nurses and four CNAs.
Neither Metoyer nor the employee could speak to the previous violations at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, but both expressed compassion toward the staff working at the facility during the pandemic.
“Across the nation, nursing homes are struggling on a daily basis with understaffing and struggling with communicating well to their employees,” the employee said. “It's not necessarily something that's just completely broken with this nursing home. I think it's broken with the healthcare system.”
“They don't have the appropriate staff to take care of the residents that are currently in there. And that is very, very concerning to us and to anybody else. I'm not just concerned about my father. I am concerned about every single resident and staff that is in that facility,” Metoyer said. “I am not trying to get anybody fired. I'm just trying to get the help that is desperately needed into that facility for the residents and the staff.”
Louisiana nursing home administrators are required to report the number of positive COVID-19 cases within their facilities to the state and the CDC, but those numbers are not publicly available. The state health department started out releasing information on individual nursing homes but stopped. Now, only statewide numbers are released certain days of the week.
According to the most recent available data, released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 cases were reported in 176 nursing homes statewide. A total of 3,133 COVID-19 cases have been reported among Louisiana nursing home residents, and 688 nursing home deaths attributed to the disease.
There is no record of any federal enforcement action taken against Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab regarding its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Health said he could not answer questions about specific nursing homes, but told 3 Investigates that the Health Standards team investigates claims against homes and works with the facility to resolve any issues. When asked if the team had received a complaint against Natchitoches Nursing and Rehab, the spokesman said that answer would need to come from a public record request under the Freedom of Information Act.
3 Investigates is still awaiting a response to that request.