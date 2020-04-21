SHREVEPORT, La. — Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, emergency rooms in northwest Louisiana have been emptier. Doctors representing the largest hospitals in the Shreveport area report significant decreases in emergency room visits, sometimes topping 50 percent.
“We normally see between 500 to 600 patients a day between the four Willis-Knighton facilities. We're currently seeing about 250 to 300 patients per day total at all four facilities,” said Dr. Michael Williams, the medical director for the emergency room at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center. “I think people are scared to come to the hospital because of a lot of misperceptions about the safety of seeking medical care.”
Doctors at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport are tracking a similar trend.
According to Tina Martinez, a spokesperson for the hospital, the emergency room typically sees roughly 200 patients per day. Martinez provided data showing ER visits to Ochsner during the weekend of April 10. The hospital saw 109 emergency patients on the 10th, 72 on the 11th and 80 on the 12th.
While Dr. Jacquelyn Bowers, the director of emergency services for Ochsner LSU Health in north Louisiana, points out that the decrease in ER visits has freed up intensive care beds and other resources for patients suffering from COVID-19, she is still troubled by the trend.
“We do know that the 50 percent decrease certainly tells a story because we know that there hasn't been a 50 percent decrease in coronary events, heart attacks, strokes,” Bowers said.
When asked if she’d seen patients in her ER who’d chosen to delay care out of fear of catching the coronavirus, Bowers replied, “I think that every ER across the community and even the country can say an emphatic ‘yes’ to that.”
Williams said over the course of one weekend, a patient arrived in his ER two days after breaking an arm, another patient with an abscess in her abdomen was in pain for an entire week before seeking medical attention, and a third patient had suffered a heart attack two days prior to coming in.
“Waiting with those kind of conditions at home can sometimes make (patients) worse and less amenable to treatment,” Williams said.
“Patients quite simply can't stay away from their doctors, from the ER, from even the operating room for this length of time. So we're concerned about the long term sequela of the coronavirus,” Bowers said, referring to conditions that result from a previous illness or injury.
Williams said delaying emergency care can lead to costly, longterm medical problems that could have otherwise been avoided.
“We we need to get the message out to people that it's still safe to come to the hospital,” Williams said.
Hospitals have protocols in place to separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from those with other medical issues. Willis-Knighton Bossier uses separate entrances and facilities for COVID-19 patients, and two triage stations are set up outside of the Ochsner LSU Health emergency room, staffed by personnel donning full personal protective equipment. Ochsner no longer uses its indoor waiting room, Bowers said.
Bowers said in light of the pandemic, patients should not raise their threshold for seeking emergency medical attention.
“If you feel like you need to see a physician, that you need to go to the emergency department, please come to the emergency department,” Bowers said. “The stay-at-home order does not exclude you from seeking out medical care when you need it. That is what we are here for, and that's what we do and we'll continue to do.”
Officials at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier declined to provide specific data on visits to its emergency rooms.
In a written statement by CEO and Chief Medical Director Dr. T. Steen Trawick, Jr., doctors have noted a similar trend of patients avoiding emergency care.
“As the community adheres to the concept of social distancing, we want to remind everyone that doesn’t mean putting off needed health care to honor social distancing mandates, especially if seeking attention sooner could avoid becoming emergent. It is safe to get care at CHRISTUS,” Trawick wrote. “We have extensive protocols to mitigate exposure risk to patients.”
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that beginning April 27, doctors and dentists will be allowed to perform non-emergency procedures to correct issues that would otherwise get worse by delaying the procedure.