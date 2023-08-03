SHREVEPORT, La. - When you call 911 you expect police to get to you quickly. But for some types of calls, response times in Shreveport have increased dramatically.
That’s why KTBS 3 News investigated response times. To do that, a comparison was made of response times from May 2019 to May 2023.
Thousands of pages of spreadsheets of every single call for each of those months were reviewed. The documents were obtained through a public records request to Caddo Parish Communications District 1.
The findings were eye-opening.
The Shreveport Police Department separates calls into high priority and low priority. Lower priority calls can involve things like vandalism and minor accidents, but in Shreveport even burglaries are considered a low priority call.
Over the last four years those response times have gotten dramatically longer. Burglary response in 2019 went from 4 minutes and 58 seconds to 8 minutes and 34 seconds. Minor accidents went from 8 minutes and 17 seconds in 2019 to 9 minutes and 14 seconds in 2023.
“When there's a danger, someone's life is in danger, there's a threat of any harm that will get the highest priority, and we will respond the quickest to that,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
The longest call in 2023 not involving a transport or prisoner was a minor accident that took a little over two hours to respond to. In 2019, the longest minor accident took an hour and 38 minutes.
“If you call in, you know, you've had a minor accident with nobody injured, if it takes us a few extra minutes to get there, please have patience with us,” said Smith.
KTBS 3 News also took a look at the longest response times for assault and battery. In 2019, it took 48 minutes to respond. This year, there was an assault and battery call that took more than an hour and 19 minutes to respond to. We should point out that with assault and battery calls the priority will depend on whether the suspect is still in the area.
KTBS also took a look at some high priority calls, situations like shots fired, shootings, or a fight. Those calls stayed nearly the same.
Shots fired calls in 2019 took an average of 4 minutes and 47 seconds. This year it was 4 minutes and 46 seconds. Fight response times went down from 4 minutes and 44 seconds to 4 minutes and 21 seconds.
Shooting response times rose slightly from 4 minutes and 34 seconds in 2019 to 4 minutes and 43 seconds in 2023.
“And we're still able to respond, you know, reasonably quick to just about everything that is requested of us,” said Smith.
It’s clear to see what’s causing the change in response times. In May of 2019 there were 524 officers. That number is now 443 - a nearly 15.5% decrease, three times the national average.
“That is a significant decline in the amount of resources,” said Smith.
Shreveport now has 135 vacant police officer positions.
“And that's spread out across all of the shifts, of course,” said Smith.
That’s putting a strain on the already short workforce.
“Many police officers are working double shifts, working their vacations, working the holidays,” said Smith.
It’s also changing the way the department operates. Normally they try to keep officers in their assigned districts.
“But to be able to work efficiently and effectively under the conditions that we have been, with the shortage of personnel, we are pulling people from adjacent districts to respond to calls,” said Smith.
-----
In part two of this investigation, KTBS will look at what SPD is doing to recruit and retain officers.