SHREVEPORT, La. – The check is in the mail. Really.
Shreveport water customers today started receiving refunds in connection with the settlement of a lawsuit on overcharges of water bills.
A judge in November ruled against the city for overbilling. He ordered almost $6 million in refunds.
The payments are part of a class-action lawsuit that disclosed the city’s practice of rounding up water usage when determining the amount of monthly bills during winter months. The lawsuit involves a 10-year period of overcharges.
The amount of the refunds depends on how long a customer had water service. Some people might get more than one check. For example, if you moved during the past 10 years.
The checks are being mailed by Epiq, a third-party company selected by the court to handle disbursement of the refunds.
The city of Shreveport is making credits to other customers’ bills, primarily businesses. Those credits are limited to $25. However, some customers will get multiple checks because of overpayment over several months.
Still to be determined are the amount of refunds in the second part of the class-action lawsuit. A Caddo District Court judge's ruling on the amount is pending.
That has to do with the part of the suit alleging there were too many days of overcharges. An accountant hired by the plaintiffs says $11 million in refunds should be made. The city disputes that part of the suit, too.
For more on information on your refund, go to www.ShreveportDOWASPartialRoundingSettlement.com