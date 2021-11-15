NEWARK, N.J. - Dr. Anil Nanda, the renowned neurosurgeon who left LSU Health Shreveport three years ago amid questions about billing practices, has been suspended by his current employer in New Jersey.
Nanda, who heads the Department of Neurosurgery at Rutgers University’s two medical schools, was put on paid administrative late last week after allegations about his “professional conduct,” a university spokesman said. The spokesman would not provide specifics about what led to the disciplinary action but said an outside law firm is investigating.
Nanda’s attorney declined comment on the situation, the Star-Ledger newspaper reported.
Nanda was chairman of LSU Health Shreveport’s neurosurgery department until he was demoted to a professor role in 2017. He left the medical school the following year to become chairman of the neurosurgery departments at New Jersey’s Rutgers University and Robert Wood Johnson medical schools.
Nanda and LSU Health refused to say why he was demoted, but documents from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said its inspector general found instances where Nanda had been improperly double-billing for surgeries in Shreveport, including instances where he was not present in the operating room but billed the government as if he were.
In a civil settlement with the government near the time of Nanda’s demotion, LSU Health Shreveport paid more than $700,000 in fines and restitution. No criminal allegations were ever made against Nanda, who worked in Shreveport for 28 years.
Rutgers spokesman Peter McDonough refused comment on the reason why Nanda was placed on leave there.
But two people familiar with the situation said a hospital had received complaints about the scheduling of two operations that other surgeons might have actually performed. In at least one of those cases, Nanda was attending a virtual symposium, according to the sources, who spoke on condition they not be identified because it is an ongoing investigation.
Beginning last year, Nanda was the subject of an ethics complaint from former and current colleagues at Rutgers about excessive spending on meals and trips and a management style that was driving away top talent.
Diomedes Tsitouras, an attorney who serves as executive director of the medical faculty union at Rutgers and represents clients who have filed grievances against Nanda, said university officials told him that matter was still being investigated.
Nanda declined comment last year when KTBS News contacted him about that matter.
(nj.com contributed to this report)