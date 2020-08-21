BOSSIER CITY, La. - KTBS 3 Investigates obtained hours of audio recordings and videos, including police body cam footage used to investigate a deadly shooting that involved a Bossier City police officer in the parking lot of the Century Link Center earlier this year.
Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin recently released CenturyLink Center surveillance video, body cam footage, dispatch audio recordings, and state and city documents including autopsy and toxicology reports after he decided to clear Bossier City Police Officer Cpl. Matthew Bragg of any wrongdoing.
Just after 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 42-year-old Jeremy Shawn Fox, a military veteran, encountered Bragg in the parking lot of the CenturyLink Center. Bragg’s body camera showed what happened. The footage shows the officer telling Fox to get on the ground multiple times. Audio revealed that Fox threatened to get his gun and also take the officer's gun.
Bragg then chased after Fox. The body cam shows the two men get into a scuffle before falling on the ground.
The body camera flies off and brings the view from the camera on the ground. One gunshot fired into Fox’s chest killed him. More officers and EMS arrived minutes later.
Bragg initially went to CenturyLink on a call of a carjacking on the south side of the arena. The victim was a Bossier City permit inspector who told police he was on his lunch break, when Fox approached and jumped in the vehicle.
Fox took off. CenturyLink’s security camera capture Fox driving in the truck before turning into the northwest parking lot. Photos taken by Bossier City detectives show where Fox crashed the stolen pick-up truck into a tree. Moments later, the arena's camera captured Bragg driving his patrol vehicle to the scene.
An audio recording from Bossier City PD radio communications revealed that Fox was initially wearing a red shirt and white jeans. Witnesses told detectives that Fox stripped off his clothes down to his underwear in the parking lot before police arrived.
According to Louisiana State Police, Fox suffered from bipolar and post traumatic stress disorders. An autopsy by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s office revealed that Fox actually shot himself in the chest with the officer's gun. Alcohol, methamphetamine, and amphetamine were found in his system.
A criminal history check by state police showed Fox had multiple encounters with Bossier City police while under the influence of narcotics. One of them was on the Jimmie Davis Bridge in August 1997.
According to a narrative for a search warrant filed by state police, Fox stated on the bridge, “The devil is going to get me.” He was taken to the University Health Hospital in Shreveport, where tests determined that he was under the influence of acid/PCP and alcohol.
Evidence photos taken by state police detectives showed bruises and scrapes on Bragg’s body from the scuffle with Fox. Bragg was on paid administrative leave during the investigation. He's back on active duty.