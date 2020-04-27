When it comes to resuming life as it was before COVID-19, timelines are mixed.
Some argue that the economic damage resulting from stay-at-home orders is reason enough to take steps toward normalcy and prevent hardship beyond the immediate scope of the virus. Others worry that reopening economies too soon could lead to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation collect and analyze data to form predictive models. Those models have been informing government leaders on the local, state and federal levels throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
One model, which predicts when states can safely begin to walk back social distancing measures and reopen their economy, contradicts policies for some states in the ArkLaTex.
Researchers based the estimates on infection and death rates, testing capacity and contact and tracing ability within each state. They used this information to generate a date on which each state is likely to determine only one prevalent COVID-19 infection per one-million people.
Of the ArkLaTex states, that date comes the soonest in Louisiana, where the model predicts social distancing can be relaxed after May 23.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order is set to expire Thursday.
Edwards announced Monday the extension of that order through May 15.
"The fact is, we just don't meet the criteria," Edwards said during Monday's announcement, referring to White House guidelines for a phased reopening.
According to Edwards, new cases, deaths and hospitalizations were not declining enough to justify lifting the stay-at-home order this week.
In Arkansas, which does not have a stay-at-home order in place, Governor Asa Hutchinson set a “target date” of May 4 to begin gradually relaxing mitigation measures that are in place. He has said at his daily press briefings that his decisions on reopening businesses will depend on the latest data available.
“We’re taking a more measured approach using information that’s unique to Arkansas, making judgments industry by industry,” Hutchinson said Friday.
New cases of COVID-19 were still increasing in Arkansas late last week. Hutchinson and health secretary Nate Smith attributed the spike to an outbreak in a state prison and the availability of more widespread testing.
The University of Washington model predicts it will be safest to wait until at least June 22 to begin winding social distancing measures back in Arkansas, as the data suggests deaths and resource use are expected to peak there later this week.
While the UW model shows that those peaks were reached in Texas last week, the data still predicts the safest day to roll back social distancing in the Lone Star State won’t come until June 8.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, after the number of new COVID-19 cases declined for 17 straight days, that his stay-at-home order will expire on April 30, as scheduled.
Abbott allowed non-essential retail businesses to open for curbside sales last week. He said Monday that he’s planning a phased rollout of other businesses beginning Friday, while implementing other containment measures.
While useful, the UW data is far from the only information factoring into policy choices. Governors also rely on information from local governments, state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the White House.
Official guidance from the White House does not recommend initiating the first phase of reopening a state's economy until cases have declined there for at least 14 days.
The UW data is available here.