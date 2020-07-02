SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Judge Lee Irvin, embroiled in a sex scandal involving a woman with a case pending before him, retired on Thursday.
Irvin submitted a letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State, saying his retirement was effective immediately.
Irvin has been suspended with pay since January and the state Judiciary Commission has been investigating his conduct. His retirement ends that Judiciary Commission investigation.
Irvin, 64, was involved in a romantic relationship with a young woman who had misdemeanor charges of DWI, hit-and-run driving and public drunkenness pending before him.
Irvin was in bed with 23-year-old Cameron Wilson last November when his former girlfriend, who had a key to Irvin’s house, walked into the bedroom, authorities said. The ex-girlfriend then got a gun and shot herself under the chin. She was seriously injured but survived.
Wilson had a case pending before the judge later that day, City Court records show.
Wilson’s case is now before a new judge. She is scheduled to plead guilty to at least some of the charges later this month.
The ex-girlfriend underwent numerous reconstructive surgeries but has returned to work, friends said.
Temporary judges have been hearing Irvin’s court docket. An election to fill his seat will be held Nov. 3.
Irvin's attorney, Ron Miciotto, has not returned messages from KTBS seeking comment.