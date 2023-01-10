SHREVEPORT, La. -- With 90 homicides in 2021, the city was bracing for what would happen on the streets in 2022. But by the midway point in the year, it was clear, the pace of these senseless killings had slowed down.
There are a number of reasons police had more success against violent crime in 2022. Chief Wayne Smith says the department targeted areas of greater crime and individuals who are known to commit crime, among other strategies.
“Some new technologies, some new innovative strategies, some thinking outside the box, some intelligence led policing, is really beginning to pay off,” Smith said.
Smith also spread the credit to state, federal, county, and even non-profit agencies that are making a difference. He says as for the SPD, one difference is what Smith called a “predictive policing strategy.”
“It's taking the elements and possibilities out of crime before they occur,” Smith said. “And you do that by removing weapons and removing responsible people from the streets before the crimes are even committed.”
Just like in 2021, there were again high-profile killings in 2022. On March 3, Huntington High School basketball star Devin Myers was shot and killed in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. On May 1, Landry Anglin, a 13-year-old middle schooler, was killed by a stray bullet while inside her grandparents’ South Highlands home, as a rolling gun battle passed by the house.
On Oct. 18, a toddler and a baby were kidnapped from their home off Pines Road during a domestic dispute. The children were brought to Bill Cockrell Park where they were shot and killed. The killer then took his own life.
Nearly every killing in Shreveport has the same thing in common: 46 out of 48 killings in 2022 were committed with firearms.
And that's why Chief Smith says tracking those weapons and getting them off the street is critical.
“Weapons don't move themselves; they're not amphibious where they swim across the lake or walk down the street themselves,” Smith said. “They are in someone's possession. They all are moving through one means or another and it takes someone's physical action to pick up a weapon and fire it at someone.”
Smith said that’s led to a closer focus on how weapons are being moved. And it's paid off. More than 1,100 weapons taken off the street by SPD and partner agencies this year.
It is also worth mentioning that between July 6 and Sept. 5, a period of nearly two months, there was not a single homicide in the city.
“Are you still hearing some shots fired? Yes, you are,” Smith said. “But we are going to work hard to remove illegally possessed weapons off the street.”
As for the city's deadliest zip codes, 71109 proved the most deadly for a second year in a row. There were 10 homicides in 71109 in 2022. Next deadliest was 71108 with nine homicides. Third most deadly was 71106 with seven homicides last year.
The average age of homicide victims in Shreveport in 2022 was 28.3. Forty-two victims were male; seven were female.
All but two victims died from gunshot wounds. The other two were beaten to death.
Heading into 2023, Smith said the only way to further decrease that number is for the public to get involved.
“If you see something, say something. What we are going through is going to take the efforts of everyone doing however little or however much that they can to help our city be safe," Smith said.