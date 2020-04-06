SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Shreveport has completed its acquisition of the student apartments located next to campus.
The school acquired the housing from Campus Living Villages, Inc., an Australian company that was under contract to manage and maintain the University Court apartments until 2032.
The LSU Board of Regents approved a $3.25 million deal in September, allowing the school to buy its way out of the contract. This deal allows the university to make improvements to the apartments, which were built in the early 1990's.
3 Investigates has previously reported on the need for improvements at University Court.
LSUS assumed control of the apartments on March 26 and renamed the complex Pilots Pointe Apartments. According to a press release, RISE Real Estate will assume day-to-day management duties. The company will work with university officials to assess renovation and infrastructure needs and begin working on resident programming for students living in the apartments.
“There’s a lot of work to be done in the coming months, but having operational control means that we can begin to provide the best experience for our students living on campus," said Barbie Cannon, vice president for business affairs at LSUS.
A spokesman for LSUS said updates on the progress at the apartment complex will be posted to social media accounts with the handle @PilotsPointe.