SHREVEPORT, La. -- Life is hard. A pandemic has swallowed whole our way of life.
But before you get too caught up in it all consider the plight of DeShae Lott Sadow. Her friends are.
Check out this Facebook post:
‘Dear Parkway Class of 89:
Our dear friend needs prayer and support. DeShae Lott Sadow and her husband are caught in a serious situation.
The medical equipment company that supplies her ventilators, plans to take her vent back.’
That sums it up. And to say this is a matter of life and death may be underselling the situation.
“My wife has been on a ventilator for almost 18 years now," said Jeff Sadow.
DeShae Lott Sadow is an accomplished woman, a college professor, a poet, an attorney, a PHD. But about 20 years ago, muscular dystrophy weakened her diaphragm, creating the need for a ventilator.
“This is a piece of durable medical equipment Mrs. Lott relies on in order to stay alive," said Amitai Heller, her attorney.
DeShae Sadow is married to LSU-S political science professor Jeff Sadow, well known for his conservative writings for websites like "The Hayride." He summed up what the ventilator means for his wife.
“Basically,” said Jeff Sadow, “if a vent failed right now, she would have about a minute before she would suffocate to death.”
So here’s the problem. Jeff Sadow even wrote an article about it entitled ‘In Virus Gloom’ where he details how their insurance provider, great until now, no longer wants to service the ventilators his wife uses, will no longer provide ventilators and, in fact, declared they were coming to the Sadow’s home to pick up her current ventilator.
“Of course, that would kill her,” said Heller.
And he added, “Mrs. Lott’s home health provider of ventilators of nearly two decades, APRIA, decided to refuse to service her ventilators during the coronavirus global pandemic.”
Heller is an attorney for a group called Disability Rights Louisiana. He figured this had to be a misunderstanding, some sort of red tape mix up.
It wasn’t.
“I spoke to the associate general counsel of APRIA and said there has to be a solution here," Heller said. "You can’t be serious that you’re not going to service this woman’s ventilator during a time of global pandemic. Their position was — we don’t have to.”
The Sadow’s have a new provider lined up for after the coronavirus crisis passes, when ventilators may become easier to obtain.
But vent users are idiosyncratic — and getting the right one, set up the right way — is difficult.
“At this point we don’t have a provider that’s committed right this second to be able to do that, and our current provider, who was providing the vent we know works, simply refuses to find a replacement. I know DeShae’s worried about this every day, obviously," Jeff Sadow said.
Heller says all legal options are on the table.
“We are working to find a solution to this problem, but until that solution is found, we are insisting APRIA continue to provide her care," Heller said.
“It’s really sad APRIA is just washing their hands of this, at this point,” said Jeff Sadow.
“It’s life threatening,” said Heller." And it is unbelievably cruel, frankly.”
APRIA’s associate general Counsel Rebecca Horanto this story with a series of talking points, among them:
- Due to HIPPA restrictions the company is unable to respond full to misinformation about APRIA Healhcare and its services.
- The safety of patients is of paramount importance.
- APRIA does not simply drop patients from its service.
- APRIA works with physicians to see if compatible equipment is suitable.
- APRIA works DME providers to supply preferred equipment.
- Patients are always part of the process.