KEITHVILLE, La. -- An encounter between a 68-year-old man and a Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy went from cooperative to contentious as the man became irritated with a search of his property for a fugitive who wasn’t there – ending with the man handcuffed by a visibly upset deputy and placed in a patrol vehicle, where he collapsed and later died of a medical condition.
That all according to video from deputies' body cams, which will be key in a criminal case against the deputy and in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man’s two sons.
Deputy Ryan Chapman, 36, faces charges of malfeasance in the death of William Walls of Keithville. Caddo prosecutors say he went into Walls’ home without a warrant and had no probable cause to take Walls into custody that day, instead using detention as a bargaining chip to find the fugitive.
Chapman has pleaded not guilty, saying he and fellow deputies were dealing with an unruly man who had become a distraction and threatened their safety while they searched for the fugitive.
Chapman filed paperwork this week that he will opt for a bench trial before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory rather than a jury trial.
Also this week, a lawsuit by Walls’ sons was moved from Caddo District Court to federal court in Shreveport. That suit mirrors allegations in the criminal case against Chapman.
William Walls died in March 2021 after deputies, acting on a tip, went to his family property on Pecan Road looking for a man wanted on theft charges. The wanted man, Chad Deloach of Keithville, had spent the night before at the mobile home of one of Walls’ sons, which was also on the Walls property, but was gone when deputies arrived, authorities said.
What followed, as recorded by Chapman’s body cam, appears to be a tragic case of miscommunication aggravated by increasing tensions on both sides.
Chapman’s body cam, obtained by KTBS News, showed Walls was initially cooperative and let deputies search his home, where they found no one. The deputies then went a second time to the son’s mobile home, after which Walls cursed and told them to leave. He offered his phone, saying he had someone they needed to talk to.
That's when, Chapman, who cursed and yelled at Walls, went back in the mobile home, pushed Walls against breakfast bar, handcuffed him and took him to his patrol vehicle.
Chapman went back to his patrol vehicle to talk to Walls. The body cam shows Walls in distress before collapsing.
Deputies performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Walls was pronounced dead at a hospital. Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma said Walls suffered from heart disease.
Meanwhile, the fugitive deputies were looking for was gone but they found Walls’ son Brian, who was wanted on a traffic warrant out of Bossier City, hiding behind a bathtub shower curtain. Prosecutors have not said if Walls knew his son had a warrant out for his arrest.
Chapman’s actions were investigated by Caddo Sheriff’s Office detectives and Sheriff Steve Prator concluded his actions were appropriate. The district attorney’s office presented the case to a grand jury, which concluded charges were justified.
Prosecutors allege that once Walls told deputies to leave, they needed a warrant to re-enter his home. The Walls family, mirroring allegations by prosecutors, alleges Chapman held Walls “hostage” in an effort to extract information about the fugitive’s whereabouts and that Chapman lost his cool.
“William E. Walls was a senior citizen who spent his entire life as a law-abiding citizen, and was trying to cooperate with law enforcement – until Deputy Chapman began acting unreasonably,” the lawsuit said.
The Sheriff’s Office is fighting the lawsuit. In his report filed in Caddo District Court, Chapman said Walls kept trying to pull away from him and that he used only the amount of force necessary to restrain him.