SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man with a machete who was involved in a tense and emotionally charged two-minute standoff with Shreveport police had turned and was walking away when two officers shot him, body camera video of the incident shows.
The 58-year-old man, who survived wounds to his leg, had alternately picked up a machete, put it down, pointed it at officers and held his arms aloft as if wanting them to shoot him. The officers in turn had yelled at him dozens of times to put the machete down while his distraught daughter begged her father to give up and implored police not to shoot him.
Discrepancies between that body cam video and a Shreveport police detective’s report on what happened right before the officers fired have led the Caddo district attorney to return the investigative file to police for more investigation before the D.A.’s office begins a review of whether the officers’ actions were justified.
A nationally recognized authority on use-of-force evaluated the video at the request of KTBS News and concluded the officers were justified in using force because they were dealing with an armed threat to the community. He also said the D.A. had legitimate concerns about contradictions in the police investigation. Both groups, he said, should concentrate on whether a crime was committed, not whether police procedures were followed.
Brad Schneider, 58, was shot in the right leg in August after Shreveport police received a 911 call about a disturbance at the house where he lived with his daughter. Two patrol officers arrived to find Schneider outside the house holding a machete. The Police Department’s official statement after the shooting was that Schneider charged officers.
Officer Samantha Gwin’s body cam video, obtained by KTBS News after a public records request to the D.A.’s office, shows a highly charged situation that ended when Schneider turned around and appeared to start running toward the house. She and Officer Amanda Gill then shot and wounded him.
“The investigation by the Shreveport Police Department needs clarification due to conflicting information contained in the reports versus the body cam video of the officers use of firearms,” District Attorney James Stewart said in a two-page letter to Police Chief Wayne Smith. “The video shows (Schneider) walking away from the officers, towards the porch of the house, whereas the several reports suggest the suspect was advancing on the officers at the time of the shooting.”
Stewart, who concluded his letter by saying he did not believe the lead detective conducted an objective investigation, declined an interview with KTBS News, saying “the letter speaks for itself.”
“My expectation is that the chief and I will have a meeting and that if he can correct it (the D.A.’s concerns about the investigation), he will,” Stewart said.
KTBS asked to interview Police Chief Wayne Smith about the shooting but was only provided with a statement from the SPD spokesman, who said the case is still under investigation and communication with the D.A. is continuing about "what further steps they want us to take."
The shooting happened the night of Aug. 25 outside a house in the 600 block of Kings Highway near Byrd High School. Schneider’s daughter told 911 that her father needed psychiatric help and was beating on the door because she wouldn’t let him in the house.
The ensuing two minutes and 16 seconds after the first officer arrived was a highly charged episode of yelling, cursing and pleading. The body cam video records officers Gwin and Gill, who arrived to back up Gwin, yelling 29 times for Schneider to put down the machete. Schneider’s daughter, Christina, can be heard eight times pleading with her father to stop and seven times begging police not to shoot him.
“He has a heart condition,” the daughter said. “Don’t do this. Please don’t hurt him; please don’t shoot him!” as Schneider is seen on a walkway holding a machete.
He points the machete toward the officers, then sticks it in the ground before picking it up again. At one point, he stretches out his arms as if on a cross, pats his chest and says, “right here” before turning around toward the house.
Toward the end of a profanity-laced series of commands by the officers to drop the machete, Schneider points the machete at Gwin, who tells him, “I don’t want to do this. Drop it. Don’t make me do this!”
Gill can be heard yelling, “If you make another step, I’m gonna f---ing shoot you, do you understand?”
The body cam video shows Schneider again turn away from the officers and head toward the house. Both officers open fire.
Schneider, wounded in the leg, manages to get to the steps of the house and sit down as the officers run to him and call for a medic. Schneider’s daughter can be heard screaming in the background.
A sobbing Officer Gwin is heard saying repeatedly, “Oh, my God,” as she is led away by a fellow officer. “He had a knife. … Is he going to be okay?”
Officer A. Visciotti, who arrived on the scene after the shooting, wrote in a report that’s part of the state’s discovery that he observed wounds to Schneider’s front and back leg. He applied a tourniquet and administered Quikclot.
Charles Key, a former Baltimore police lieutenant who testifies as an expert witness in use-of-force cases, reviewed the video and 911 call and read the D.A.’s letter at the request of KTBS News. He was not able to review all police reports because the D.A.’s office considers them part of an ongoing investigation and would not yet make them public.
Key said he concluded the patrol officers acted reasonably under the circumstances because a man with a weapon posed a threat to others.
Key said the district attorney had reasonable concerns about the thoroughness of the police investigation but that both police and the prosecutor should concentrate on whether a crime was committed and not whether police procedures were followed. That last part, Key said, was a civil matter and an issue that should be addressed internally by the Police Department.
“The shooting is reasonable -- the basis for that being the officers’ necessity to protect the community from an individual (with a weapon) who is running toward the community,” Key said. “He poses an imminent threat to others; he ignored commands to drop it and runs off with the machete with his hand. In this case he committed a felony and he’s armed.”
“I don’t know what else they could have done as far as de-escalation,” Key said of the patrol officers. “Every one of those commands with a weapon is de-escalation. “
The D.A.’s concerns about the thoroughness of the police investigation are legitimate, said Key, who based that conclusion on a review of Stewart’s letter.
“When you investigate a police-involved shooting, it is at the beginning of a criminal investigation” he said. “The question becomes whether the shooting violated the law, not whether it violates their training.
In his letter to the police chief, Stewart expressed concern that two attorneys representing the officers were allowed to watch the body cam video before the officers were interviewed by a detective.
Key said he saw nothing improper about letting officers watch video of incidents before they give statements. Officer-involved shootings can involve extremely stressful situations with multiple elements and watching the video can help them remember details they might not otherwise recall, he said.
“Watching the video does not change the facts or give them an advantage. It’s not a game of ‘catch you,’” Key said. “The video is not going to show what is in the officer’s mind; it shows what happened.”
During his tenure as D.A., Stewart’s office has obtained excessive-force indictments against multiple law officers in four cases, resulting in strained relationships with many in law enforcement. Those kind of indictments were unheard of during the administrations of his recent predecessors.
Two excessive-force cases have resulted in acquittals during bench trials and two more are pending.
Schneider is currently held in the Caddo Parish jail and is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 27.
Schneider’s daughter did not return a call from KTBS News for comment.