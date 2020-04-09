SHREVEPORT, La. -- A state appeals court has refused to intervene in a Caddo Parish judge’s ruling that water customers in Shreveport should be reimbursed due to years of overbilling by the city -- the latest step in a class-action lawsuit to get refunds to residents and businesses.
A series of lawsuits have been filed over the way Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage – which has been under fire for the past three years over widespread inaccuracies in water bills – calculates usage and then bills customers.
Some of the suits have been dismissed, while others have reached preliminary settlements totaling $8 million.
The final lawsuit, a class-action suit alleging overbilling citywide, could double that amount, according to preliminary calculations by the plaintiffs. An attorney representing the city in that case would not comment on the amount until the case goes back to Caddo District Court for a hearing. Court hearings are on hold, however, until at least May when the COVID-19 emergency is over.
The refunds would be paid to water customers citywide, going back to March 2007. The amounts would depend on how long a household or business has been a water customer.
Jerry Harper, the attorney who filed the suits, likened the refunds to local stimulus checks.
“It is our hope that, with this ruling, the city will stop its efforts to delay and deny these overcharge claims and will now either work with us to return these overcharges to the city residents or stop delaying our efforts to obtain a trial on amounts due,” Harper said Tuesday. “Particularly during this (COVID-19) emergency, the people of the city could certainly put to good use the (amount) they are owed.”
Edwin Byrd, the city’s attorney, said the city was not dragging its feet in paying. The legal process has to be followed, he said.
“The city is not delaying this, but it involves class-action procedures and a hearing on plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs that the city cannot control,” Byrd said.
The lawsuits allege widespread overbilling by the city, including one charging the city with “rounding up” usage amounts to the nearest-thousand gallons. That suit was settled for $5.9 million. It's part of the $8 million settlement.
Byrd estimates refunds would be just under $100 per customer. Harper said an amount per customer hasn’t been determined.
Suits also have allege the city’s billing methods took the highest-water-usage months to compute charges in the lowest-usage months
In the class-action suit, a Caddo District Court judge ruled in October that the city’s usage-calculation methods were improper.
The amount the water department will pay in that suit has not been determined. Harper estimates it will be a minimum of $10 million. Byrd would not comment on the amount, saying it needs to be decided during a trial before Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman.
Mayor Adrian Perkins announced on Tuesday he and top members of his administrative staff will take 10 percent pay cuts for the rest of the fiscal year as the city faces a possible $25 million loss in sales tax revenue because of business closures during the governor's stay-at-home order. He said deep budget cuts are expected.
So how will the city pay refunds if its finances are in the red?
Harper said that’s simple. The water and sewer fund has a segregated account with a $45 million surplus of cash.
“The city need not cut back anything in order to pay citizens back the money that they are owed for overcharging,” Harper said. “A good portion of the $45 million doesn’t belong to the city and never did. It’s our money. It’s the residents’ money. They need to give it back.”