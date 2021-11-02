SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested four suspects in the July 13 shooting death of Dartreyus Demarce Wesley, 22.
Wesley was found in the 300 block of Mayfair Street suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Heath where he was pronounced dead
Police said John Wayne Morgan, 19, Donavyn Simpson, 23, Patrick Stricklin, 23, and Larrion Hawkins, 19, were booked with second-degree murder. Morgan's bond has been set $1.6 million. Bond for the other three men has not been set.