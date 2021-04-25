SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been four days since a building caught fire at the Fairfield Oaks condominiums.
The Homeowners Association held a meeting Sunday to update residents, answer questions, give information needed for insurance claims and to remind everyone to cut off all utilities with providers.
The building burned for hours on April 22 as firefighters worked to control it. Thirty condo owners and renters were impacted by the fire.
"Times like this bring people together, and we're seeing that," Sherry Kerr, a HOA member, said. "So we're going to continue to improve this property and take care of everybody as best we can."
One big concern among the residents was when they would be able to go in and get their belongings.
"Hearing from some of the things ... especially the restoration, reconstruction, and maybe recovery. Maybe being able to recover some of my stuff, I think that reassuring" says Chris Belk, a resident of 28 years. "But I'm not going to build hope on it. Because I've already been there and I don't want to ride that roller coaster again."
The HOA is hoping adjusters and structural engineers can visit the condominiums soon to determine how residents can get in and out safely to get their belongings. Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Fire Prevention Chris Robinson, Insurance representatives, council member John Nickerson and other were in attendance for the meeting to help give information to help residents impacted move forward.