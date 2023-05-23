NASH, Texas - Bowie County sheriff's deputies say four family members have died and a suspect is in custody following a shooting late Tuesday morning in Nash, Texas.
The suspect surrendered after a two-hour standoff on Lemon Acres Lane on the west side of Texarkana.
Deputies said they received a 911 call about a man harming people inside a home and threatening suicide by cop.
Several local agencies responded to the call and a negotiator talked the suspect into surrendering.
The names and ages of the victims and of the suspect in custody have not been released.
Additional details were not immediately available.