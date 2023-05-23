NASH, Texas - Four family members have died and a suspect is in custody following a two-hour standoff late Tuesday morning in Nash, Texas. Bowie County sheriff's deputies said.
The suspect surrendered after a two-hour standoff on Lemon Acres Lane on the west side of Texarkana.
Deputies said they received a 911 call about a man harming people inside a home on Lemon Acres Lane and threatening suicide by cop.
Several local agencies responded to the call and a negotiator talked the suspect into surrendering.
"They did an amazing job of getting him to walk outside and surrender peacefully. We were able to take him into custody at that time," Chief Kelly Dial said.
The names and ages of the victims and of the suspect in custody have not been released.
The suspect was booked into the Bi-State Jail.