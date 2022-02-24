BENTON, La. - State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a barn fire in Benton that claimed the lives of four horses several weeks ago.
Just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, Bossier Parish Fire District 4 responded to a report of a barn fire in the 200 block of Wilson Loop in Benton.
The owners of the property say they woke up to popping sounds and discovered the barn on fire. They tried to rescue three horses still in the barn at the time of the fire, but unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful. A fourth horse escaped on its own, but later died.
Deputies determined the fire began in the barn’s tack room. The official cause of this fire remains undetermined and under investigation.