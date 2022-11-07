SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong way on I-49 north when it crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
After the initial crash, the driver of a white Honda Accord heading north hit the wrong-way driver's Buick, causing the Buick to flip multiple times before landing off the roadway. Then, the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into the Honda.
According to Caddo deputies, the wrong-way driver and the child in her car were not restrained. First responders found the child in the trunk of the Buick as a result of the back seat flipping during the violent crash. The two were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of the Kia and the Honda were also taken to the hospital, while the driver and passenger of the Toyota were only treated at the scene.
During the initial response, all lanes of I-49 north were closed for several hours while I-49 south was down to one lane. Multiple agencies responded, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport police, Caddo Fire District 6, Caddo Fire District 5 and the Shreveport Fire Department.
The scene was cleared and I-49 reopened just after 3 a.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation.