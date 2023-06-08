SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four juveniles are in custody after Shreveport police chased them down Wednesday after carjacking a delivery person.
The teens -- ages 14, two 16-year-olds and 17 -- are charged with numerous crimes, including armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things.
They are suspected in carjackings reported on Monday and Wednesday, police said.
The first happened in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. A victim told police four people armed with guns robbed him of his vehicle and other possessions.
Two days later, officers responded to a carjacking in the 1600 block of Barton Street. A Door Dash delivery person told police four males took his gray Honda Accord and other possessions.
Patrol officers later saw the stolen car at a gas station on North Hearne Avenue. The driver raced away but after a short car pursuit then brief foot chase, the officers took all four teens into custody.
Both stolen vehicles and two firearms were recovered with the arrests.