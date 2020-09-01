WASHINGTON - Airports in Louisiana will receive $14.1 million in infrastructure grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue to make improvements to infrastructure and enhance safety.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in grants to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
See the grants below:
- $9.4 million for Lafayette Regional Airport/Paul Fournet Field to reconstruct an apron.
- $1.4 million for Monroe Regional Airport to improve airport drainage and erosion control.
- $400,000 for Jonesboro Airport for obstruction improvements.
- $333,333 for the State of Louisiana Update to conduct a study.
The Transportation Department says that since January 2017, the Trump Administration has awarded $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety.
In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s Airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.