SHREVEPORT, La. -- October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.
Shreveport police acknowledge domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control.
"Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime," police said.
The Police Department is asking for the public's help in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:
- Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted for domestic abuse battery committed by burning and three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
- Darron Jack, 53, is wanted for domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
- Rondicious Davis, 27, is wanted for domestic abuse battery (misdemeanor offense) and two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
- Lavario S. Lane, 30 is wanted for domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim and domestic abuse battery second offense.
To report information on the whereabouts of these suspects, call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.