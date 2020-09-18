MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $4,000,000 dislocated worker grant from the Department of Labor to create disaster relief jobs in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Laura.
“When Hurricane Laura destroyed homes and businesses across Louisiana, it displaced many of our state’s workers. This grant will help rebuild communities and create jobs for those unemployed as a result of the storm,” said Kennedy.
These jobs will focus on debris cleanup and humanitarian assistance for individuals affected by Hurricane Laura in all 64 Louisiana parishes.