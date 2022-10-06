Four people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one.
Deborah Mitchell
Bossier sheriff's detectives said Deborah Mitchell, 59, was last seen Sunday when a friend stopped her off between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Louisiana Downs. A family member received a call from her around 7:30 p.m., saying she was at the Central Station Bar in Shreveport and was fine. Mitchell has not been seen or heard from since.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Mitchell has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white New Orleans Saints sweatshirt with “Saints” on one sleeve and “Steelers” on the other, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.
Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell.
Herman Buxton
Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on Monday morning. He did not go home to his apartment that night.
According to his family, Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine, which includes being home every night. Family members said it's not like him at all to be gone from home.
Buxton, 62, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Billy Robertson
Springhill Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Billy Robertson, 32. He has not contacted his family since Aug. 27 and has not been seen in the Springhill area.
Robertson's mother said her son takes daily medication for seizures and other health problems. He does not have any medication with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511 or his mother, Rebecca Matlock, at 318-268-1516.
Kathleen Spanel
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for a woman from Cass County who has been missing since Sept. 18.
According to officials, Kathleen Spanel, 64, is nonviolent, very weak and frail, suffers from hallucinations and is often confused. She left home with no money, identification or medication and might have walked down Highway 77 in Atlanta, Texas.
Texarkana Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert and it is still active.
Anyone seeing a woman of this description is asked to call 911 or call the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.